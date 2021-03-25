Nicolas Maure is appointed CEO of Groupe Renault Operations in Russia and CIS

As of May 1, 2021, Nicolas Maure, currently EVP, Chief Turnaround Officer and member of Groupe Renault Board of Management (BoM), is appointed CEO of Groupe Renault Operations in Russia and CIS. He will report to Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault.

The Group’s Turnaround mission will continue with the team reporting to members of the Board of Management.

In Russia, the Group’s second largest market in terms of production and sales volumes with the Renault and LADA brands, the Renaulution is underway. We’re focusing on value creation and developing synergies for the benefit of our brands. Nicolas Maure’s experience and knowledge of Russia and CIS will be an asset in this challenge. The Turnaround mission, led by Nicolas since September 2020 with the objective of generating cash and returning to profitability by 2023, remains an absolute priority for the company, said Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault.

Under Nicolas Maure’s responsibility: the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kirgizstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Mongolia.

