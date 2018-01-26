Nick Andrews appointed commercial vehicles director at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK ltd

Nick Andrews has been appointed as Commercial Vehicles Director at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK Ltd, effective from 1 February 2018.

In his new role, Nick will oversee the sales and operations of financial services for Mercedes-Benz Truck, Mercedes-Benz Van and EvoBus customers, maximising retention to directly support the ambitions of the Brands to keep their customers moving.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK Ltd (MBFS) announced its’ best ever year in the UK in 2017 with regards to commercial vehicles, funding more vans than ever before with a record £356m lent last year; an increase of 19.5% over 2016, representing more than one in every three vans funded by MBFS. Last year for trucks, MBFS lent £229.m, with an additional £17m for FUSO Canter business.

Nick moves across from Mercedes-Benz Cars UK Ltd, where he held the role of Fleet and Remarketing Director during a huge period of growth for the Brand, and before that was Head of Fleet, where he helped to achieve record sales and a 20% rise in fleet registrations.

Reflecting upon his new appointment, Nick Andrews commented: “I am hugely excited to make a real difference to our Truck, Van and Bus customers. When other high street banks were closing their doors to UK businesses, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services kept lending and supporting customers, so much so that we have increased our lending amount every year since 2008.

“In my new role I will be continuing that trend and supporting the diverse industries in which our customers operate. It is a fantastic opportunity to build upon my experience and understanding of how important vehicles are to keep businesses moving and I look forward to celebrating our collective successes together.”

Nick joined Mercedes-Benz in 2011 with significant automotive experience, including seven years at Volkswagen Group, and seven years at Nissan before that.

