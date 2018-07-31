Nice and warm on the road with the new Airtronic from Eberspaecher

The second generation of the Airtronic family from Eberspaecher is a real allrounder. Whether the compact Airtronic S2 Commercial for trucks, the Airtronic M2 Commercial for ambulances, or the Recreational variant for RVs: with its long service life and pleasingly quiet running, the new air heater provides comfortable temperatures in many different vehicle types.



The fuel operated Airtronic 2 is an update to Eberspaecher’s successful family of air heaters. Its brushless motor means it offers a long service life of over 5,000 hours. That makes the second-generation Airtronic a highly reliable heating system for a wide range of applications including long-haul trucking, onboard emergency service vehicles, or on vacation trips. With its integrated altitude sensor, it is also ideal for a ride in the mountains. The sensor optimizes burner operation, and adapts automatically at altitudes up to 3,000 meters.

Quiet running for peaceful sleep

The Airtronic ensures a pleasant, relaxing ambience. It warms the vehicle’s interior to just the right levels of comfort, and has now been made even quieter. It runs efficiently and very quietly thanks to its infinitely variable heat output. The new metering pump has also been noise-optimized – the ‘ticking’ when pumping fuel is a thing of the past. The air heater’s quiet running ensures peaceful sleep – including for travelers in their RVs, or truckers in their rest periods.

User-friendly control with EasyStart Pro

The EasyStart operating elements make controlling the pre-heater simple and convenient and the new built-in EasyStart Pro operating element is intuitive to control. Using the timer function, the desired start time and heating duration can be preset. The integrated temperature sensor enables the temperature to be regulated exactly as desired. The display and a multi-color LED ring around the operating button continuously indicate whether heating or ventilation mode is currently active. An added plus – especially for vehicles with multiple heaters, such as RVs – is the centralized control of up to two heater units. And of course, as well as EasyStart Pro, Eberspaecher pre-heaters can also be controlled using EasyStart Web or by conventional remote controls (12V units).

