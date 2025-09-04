NHTSA: Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy advances AV framework with plans to modernize safety standards

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is launching three rulemakings to modernize Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for vehicles with automated driving systems

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is launching three rulemakings to modernize Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for vehicles with automated driving systems. These standards were written decades ago and fail to account for automated vehicles.

These changes will deliver on the agency’s Automated Vehicle Framework, which is part of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy’s innovation agenda.

“America must lead the way in transportation innovation. If we don’t, our adversaries will fill the void,” said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “The rules of the road need to be updated to fit the realities of the 21st century. Our changes will eliminate redundant requirements and bring us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety.”

“Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards were written for vehicles with human drivers and need to be updated for autonomous vehicles. Removing these requirements will reduce costs and enhance safety. NHTSA is committed to supporting the safe development of advanced technologies and advancing a new era of transportation,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said.

As part of the federal Spring Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, NHTSA is proposing three rulemakings to amend the FMVSS. In each, the rulemaking would address standards for vehicles with automated driving systems (ADS) and no manual controls.

FMVSS No. 102, “Transmission shift position sequence, starter interlock and transmission braking effect.”

FMVSS No, 103, “Windshield defrosting and defogging systems,” and FMVSS No. 104, “Windshield wiping and washing systems.”

FMVSS No. 108, “Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.”

Additional information:

NHTSA’s AV Framework will unleash American ingenuity, maintain key safety standards, and prevent a harmful patchwork of state laws and regulations. The three principles are:

Prioritizing the safety of ongoing AV operations on public roads

Unleashing innovation by removing unnecessary regulatory barriers

Enabling commercial deployment of AVs to enhance safety and mobility for the American public.

In June, Secretary Duffy and NHTSA announced plans to streamline the Part 555 exemption process as part of the AV Framework. The exemption will continue to allow manufacturers to sell up to 2,500 motor vehicles per year that do not fully comply with FMVSS.

SOURCE: NHTSA