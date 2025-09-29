NHTSA approves more than $800M for states to make roads safer

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has notified all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and the Bureau of Indian Affairs representing tribal communities of their qualification for more than $800 million in traffic safety grants for Fiscal Year 2026

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has notified all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and the Bureau of Indian Affairs representing tribal communities of their qualification for more than $800 million in traffic safety grants for Fiscal Year 2026.

“NHTSA’s grant funding makes our roads safer by empowering states, territories and tribal communities to address the critical issues and trends they see on their local roads. Our strong support for law enforcement ensures that officers will continue to identify and stop dangerous drivers before they can hurt others on the road. State highway safety offices will put these dollars to use to save lives, and we will continue to support and facilitate their critical work,” NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said.

NHTSA notified governors and the Bureau of Indian Affairs of the approval of their grant applications. States will receive the funds as Congress appropriates money for the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

NHTSA plans to allocate more than $800 million to states and other jurisdictions, including through the following programs:

$409 million in Section 402 Highway Safety Program funds

$382 million in Section 405 National Priority Safety Program funds

A full list of the authorized not-to-exceed grant amounts by state and territory is available below.

States, territories, and tribal communities use NHTSA grant funding to support critical highway safety programs and address their unique safety challenges. The funds can be used in many ways, including high-visibility enforcement mobilizations that address risky driving behaviors like speeding, impairment, and distraction.

They also help support data collection to improve real-time trend identification and analysis, train experts to inspect and install car seats, strengthen the judicial system’s understanding and prosecution of impaired driving, and help enforce move-over laws to protect first responders, law enforcement, and individuals stopped alongside roads.

State Total 402 Formula Grants Total 405 Total FY 2026 Alabama $6,524,681.22 $5,246,782.98 $11,771,464.20 Alaska $3,073,275.00 $2,724,775.16 $5,798,050.16 Arizona $7,743,961.98 $6,682,898.45 $14,426,860.43 Arkansas $4,843,047.75 $5,142,149.44 $9,985,197.19 California $37,088,840.83 $40,398,247.69 $77,487,088.52 Colorado $6,924,063.64 $6,192,703.07 $13,116,766.71 Connecticut $3,506,786.19 $4,512,995.36 $8,019,781.55 Delaware $3,073,275.00 $2,985,172.57 $6,058,447.57 District of Columbia $3,073,275.00 $3,082,074.45 $6,155,349.45 Florida $20,859,456.98 $18,089,835.07 $38,949,292.05 Georgia $11,913,687.15 $10,615,018.55 $22,528,705.70 Hawaii $3,073,275.00 $2,772,805.82 $5,846,080.82 Idaho $3,073,275.00 $2,698,724.85 $5,771,999.85 Illinois $14,102,988.87 $15,390,293.68 $29,493,282.55 Indiana $7,941,481.20 $6,597,887.88 $14,539,369.08 Iowa $5,365,580.74 $4,970,805.41 $10,336,386.15 Kansas $5,719,121.45 $6,106,057.98 $11,825,179.43 Kentucky $5,626,806.62 $5,077,443.81 $10,704,250.43 Louisiana $5,443,149.76 $6,019,820.97 $11,462,970.73 Maine $3,073,275.00 $2,944,105.40 $6,017,380.40 Maryland $5,910,804.65 $5,769,315.33 $11,680,119.98 Massachusetts $6,720,487.71 $7,440,605.46 $14,161,093.17 Michigan $11,261,830.52 $12,308,075.73 $23,569,906.25 Minnesota $8,105,586.71 $7,362,860.96 $15,468,447.67 Mississippi $4,311,220.77 $3,593,073.47 $7,904,294.24 Missouri $8,255,089.12 $7,752,127.82 $16,007,216.94 Montana $3,073,275.00 $2,701,814.40 $5,775,089.40 Nebraska $3,877,198.41 $2,972,577.15 $6,849,775.56 Nevada $3,704,184.30 $3,178,873.29 $6,883,057.59 New Hampshire $3,073,275.00 $2,944,105.40 $6,017,380.40 New Jersey $8,644,078.26 $10,260,878.96 $18,904,957.22 New Mexico $3,464,029.76 $3,797,435.93 $7,261,465.69 New York $19,519,330.53 $20,131,506.37 $39,650,836.90 North Carolina $11,251,548.58 $9,417,419.63 $20,668,968.21 North Dakota $3,073,275.00 $2,991,386.39 $6,064,661.39 Ohio $12,716,802.06 $14,475,662.64 $27,192,464.70 Oklahoma $6,017,239.81 $5,881,344.56 $11,898,584.37 Oregon $5,388,538.94 $5,381,080.52 $10,769,619.46 Pennsylvania $13,681,702.15 $14,530,626.40 $28,212,328.55 Puerto Rico $3,205,337.93 $3,943,708.72 $7,149,046.65 Rhode Island $3,073,275.00 $3,186,361.68 $6,259,636.68 South Carolina $6,107,273.81 $5,522,689.06 $11,629,962.87 South Dakota $3,073,275.00 $424,267.69 $3,497,542.69 Tennessee $8,011,519.84 $7,573,364.82 $15,584,884.66 Texas $31,927,709.05 $24,751,119.93 $56,678,828.98 Utah $3,888,867.78 $3,786,963.91 $7,675,831.69 Vermont $3,073,275.00 $2,944,105.40 $6,017,380.40 Virginia $8,969,831.22 $7,850,574.24 $16,820,405.46 Washington $8,271,381.79 $8,340,963.34 $16,612,345.13 West Virginia $3,073,275.00 $2,698,724.85 $5,771,999.85 Wisconsin $7,635,801.54 $7,263,543.18 $14,899,344.72 Wyoming $3,073,275.00 $2,489,447.65 $5,562,722.65 American Samoa $1,024,425.00 $141,422.55 $1,165,847.55 Guam $1,024,425.00 $213,611.94 $1,238,036.94 Northern Mariana Islands $1,024,425.00 $273,240.98 $1,297,665.98 Virgin Islands $1,024,425.00 $273,240.98 $1,297,665.98 Bureau of Indian Affairs $8,195,400.00 $0.00 $8,195,400.00 Grand Total $409,769,999.62 $382,818,719.92 $792,588,719.54

SOURCE: NHTSA