NFI subsidiary New Flyer signs a major contract with New Jersey Transit for up to 750 buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI, or the Company) a leader in innovative, propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a milestone contract from the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ TRANSIT) for the purchase of up to 750 Xcelsior® 60-foot clean-diesel transit buses (1,500 equivalent units or EUs).

The contract includes an initial firm order for 200 buses (400 EUs) with deliveries starting in 2026, and options to purchase up to an additional 550 buses (1,100 EUs). This order was added to New Flyer’s first-quarter 2025 backlog and marks one of the larger clean-diesel bus procurements in the Company’s history. This latest award reinforces New Flyer’s commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliability-driven solutions that keep communities connected while helping agencies like NJ TRANSIT modernize and optimize their fleets.

“Our 25-year partnership with NJ TRANSIT is built on trust, innovation, and performance,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “NJ Transit operates buses from the NFI family including both New Flyer and MCI with clean diesel, CNG, and battery-electric propulsion – all supported by a unique parts support program with a dedicated NFI Parts warehouse located in New Jersey delivering parts to NJ Transit maintenance facilities on a daily basis”.

NJ TRANSIT provides more than 225 million annual passenger trips across New Jersey and connects passengers in neighboring communities and surrounding regions. With a fleet of over 3,500 vehicles, including more than 2,200 buses, NJ TRANSIT plays a critical role in regional mobility. The new buses replace aging vehicles, enhancing service reliability and efficiency across the system.

“This procurement marks a key milestone in our commitment to delivering a fully modernized bus fleet by 2031,” said Kris Kolluri, President and CEO, NJ TRANSIT. “These new articulated buses will not only expand capacity on some of our busiest routes, but also provide a significantly improved onboard experience for our customers—offering greater comfort, reliability, and accessibility.”

The Xcelsior clean-diesel platform integrates ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, next-generation engines, and advanced emissions control systems. The result is a proven, low-emission transit solution designed to perform in high-demand urban environments. For more information, visit newflyer.com/xcelsior-diesel.

SOURCE: NFI