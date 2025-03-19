NFI selects Instinct Fleet Solutions by Platform Science to boost safety, compliance and operational efficiency for its fleet

Platform Science announced today that NFI, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, has selected Platform Science’s Instinct Fleet Solutions to improve fleet safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency

Platform Science announced today that NFI, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, has selected Platform Science’s Instinct Fleet Solutions to improve fleet safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. The solution will also enhance the driver experience for 3,200 trucks within NFI’s dedicated fleet service offering, leveraging the Instinct Fleet Solution ecosystem of streamlined and connected workflows to better connect NFI’s drivers and back-office personnel.

Instinct Fleet Solutions is a bundled ecosystem of Platform Science hardware and applications built on the Android operating system. By connecting driver workflows with the back-office through its mobile platform, Instinct Fleet Solutions integrates both Platform Science and third-party applications. Instinct Fleet Solutions’ core tools include ELD, Instinct App Manager, Instinct Fleet Manager, Instinct Media Manager, Instinct Inspections and telematics services such as APIs, onboard event recording and vehicle and engine performance data.

Family-owned and operated since it was founded in 1932, NFI is a leading third-party logistics provider that offers end-to-end supply chain solutions across North America. Providing dedicated transportation to service retailers, manufacturers, grocers, and more, NFI’s dedicated fleet service offering is operated by more than 3,600 company drivers. In addition to dedicated transportation, NFI provides customers with distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, port services, managed transportation, and integrated logistics solutions.

“We’re not just enhancing fleet safety and regulatory compliance — we’re fundamentally transforming the driver experience and enhancing visibility for our customers,” said Mike Hayden, Senior Vice President of Transportation at NFI. “With Platform Science at our side, we’re bridging the gap between our drivers and back-office teams, strengthening real-time communication and collaboration through next-generation workflows.”

“Welcoming NFI as an Instinct Fleet Solutions customer is testament to the value that Platform Science’s fleet management, ELD and telematics solutions bring to the industry,” said Paul Cardosi, General Manager, North America, Platform Science. “Collaborating with NFI reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the transportation landscape and ensuring that every trip is as safe and efficient as possible.”

