Nexteer selected as a constituent member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for 7th year in a row

For the seventh consecutive year, Nexteer Automotive has been named a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (“HSSUSB”). HSSUSB is reviewed annually and recognizes the top 20% of eligible companies with high environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. Nexteer is one of the 94 constituent members selected this year and has been included in this Index every year since its initial induction in 2017.

“Nexteer is proud to once again be recognized by the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for our high ESG standards and commitment to innovation and value creation that drive a more sustainable future,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, Nexteer Automotive. “Sustainability is a key part in achieving our vision to be the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. As such, we continue to explore sustainability initiatives around the globe and encourage everyone on our team to join this journey and collaborate as One Nexteer to make tomorrow better than today.”

To learn more about Nexteer’s overall sustainability efforts, please visit the Company’s sustainability webpage. Nexteer’s sustainability framework operates through five key focus areas: Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health and Safety; Community; and Value Creation.

