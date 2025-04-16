Nexteer releases 2024 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report detailing progress in the company’s sustainability journey

Nexteer Automotive released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) / Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s sustainability achievements in 2024

Nexteer Automotive released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) / Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s sustainability achievements in 2024. As outlined in the Report, Nexteer made continued progress on the Company’s corporate sustainability journey.

“Nexteer’s ESG Report highlights our commitment to a sustainable future by implementing various initiatives from renewable energy projects to employee development events, global supplier engagement, community involvement activities and more. We remain committed to embrace sustainability and resilience in our business strategies to support us navigating the rapidly evolving global landscape.” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director, Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee and Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Nexteer Automotive. “Sustainability is an integral part of our vision to be the global leader in motion control technology, accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting.”

Highlights from Nexteer’s 2024 ESG / Sustainability Report include:

Recognized as a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) – eighth consecutive year

Recognized on Newsweek ’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024

Supported employees, communities and Brazil operations in flood recovery as One Nexteer team

Received 2024 Great Place to Work® Certifications for Nexteer Brazil, Morocco, Italy, Germany, France and India, as well as TOP HRM Excellent Employer Award for Nexteer China

Announced mPEPS – modular Single and Dual-Pinion EPS systems – which completed our full suite of modular EPS architectures for accelerated speed-to-market, scalability and value

Collaborated a global biannual Nexteer Technical Conference, fostering innovation and showcasing cutting-edge technologies

Received 43 awards from the US National Safety Council, including a Corporate Culture of Safety Award and an Occupational Excellence Award

Implemented environmental initiatives, saved over 31 million kWh of energy and avoided around 21,164 metric tonnes of carbon emissions

Activated a 25-acre solar field at our US Operations site in Saginaw, Michigan in April to celebrate Earth Week, contributing to business and environmental benefits through a renewable energy solution

Hosted our Global Supplier Conference for more than 200 supplier representatives to strengthen our collaboration and strategic alignment

Donated over US$200,000 to charitable efforts and contributed more than 13,000 hours of employee community service in 2024

As highlighted in the company’s report, Nexteer’s five key focus areas – Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health & Safety; Value Creation and Community – serve as a framework to enable Nexteer in integrating a sustainability mindset into the company’s global business strategies and culture.

Nexteer publishes an annual ESG / Sustainability Report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide, as set out in Appendix C2 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

SOURCE: Nexteer