Nexteer expands cost-effective, modular steering with new Modular Pinion-Assist Electric Power Steering (eps) system; now offers modular versions for all EPS architectures

Today, Nexteer Automotive announced its Modular Pinion-Assist Electric Power Steering (mPEPS) system, which expands the company’s cost-effective, modular EPS offerings to now include Single-Pinion and Dual-Pinion systems.

Cost-efficient, flexible, scalable

By leveraging Nexteer’s existing, industry-leading EPS building blocks, mPEPS provides scalability, which in turn offers OEMs cost- and time-efficiencies including shorter development cycles and higher rate of component reuse on vehicle platforms – while still delivering advanced safety and performance for drivers such as low noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.

Nexteer’s mPEPS building block approach also enables flexibility to meet OEMs’ wide-ranging requirements for advanced gear-based steering systems and supports all vehicle propulsion types (EV, ICE, etc.) as well as the needs across various global markets.

“Global and China Domestic OEMs want cost- and time-efficiencies without sacrificing steering performance,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “With Nexteer’s launch of mPEPS – our modular Pinion-assist steering – we now offer a complete, modular portfolio that leverages building blocks from our industry-leading electric power steering systems. Our launch timing is perfect to further capitalize on growth in APAC and meet global industry needs for flexible, scalable and cost-effective steering solutions that applies across EVs, ICEs and mixed propulsion platforms.”

Nexteer’s Complete Modular Suite of Global EPS Solutions

Nexteer’s mPEPS is the company’s third modular steering design after Modular Column-Assist EPS (mCEPS), which was announced in October 2021, and Modular Rack-Assist EPS (mREPS), which was announced in April 2023.

In addition to Modular EPS systems, Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. Other EPS solutions from Nexteer include Steer-by-Wire, Rack-Assist EPS (REPS), Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS) and Column-Assist EPS (CEPS).

Nexteer also offers High Output and High Availability options for all EPS systems. High Output EPS increases the steering capabilities to allow heavier vehicles, like EVs and heavy-duty trucks, to take advantage of EPS’s advanced safety, comfort and fuel economy benefits. High Availability EPS ensures the steering safety net is always on through intelligently optimized software designed for simultaneous, multi-path processing and hardware redundancies.

Nexteer is a global leader of EPS – serving more than 60 customers around the world. In 2023, the Company surpassed 100 million EPS systems produced globally.

SOURCE: Nexteer