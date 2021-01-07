Nexteer Automotive’s collaboration with Tactile Mobility complements software offerings & next level “steering feel”

Nexteer Automotive expands its growing software capabilities with an investment in Tactile Mobility, the leading tactile virtual sensing and data company based in Israel.

“Nexteer’s collaboration with Tactile Mobility is a perfect complement to our existing global software business model and focus on motion control software. We are looking forward to building-out even more of our software offerings that maximize over-the-air updates and connectivity for even safer, more reliable driving,” said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Nexteer Automotive. “Software plays an important, central role in the automotive industry and especially in steering features and a driver’s connection to the road. This investment is yet another example of how we are executing our strategy for growth in alignment with key industry megatrends.”

Tactile Mobility’s software collects data using vehicles’ built in, non-visual sensors including wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM, paddles position, gear position and then analyzes it to yield actionable insights in real-time. These insights provide a clear-cut, highly accurate description and analysis of the continually evolving state of vehicles, roads and vehicle-road dynamics.

Steering plays a unique role in giving the driver a “feel of the road.” Beyond the performance aspect of a driver’s road connection, this road feedback also plays an important safety-critical element in giving the driver a sense of hazardous road conditions (e.g., icy, gravely, potholes etc.). Already a leader in software-tuning for steering feel, Nexteer expects to elevate its expertise via Tactile Mobility’s real-time data feeds on vehicle environments. Nexteer joins other global automotive companies collaborating with Tactile Mobility.

“Having the support and vote of confidence from Nexteer is sure to strengthen our position in the market, and we couldn’t be more delighted,” said Eitan Grosbard, VP of Business Development at Tactile Mobility. “We are seeing a burgeoning demand for our unique tactile sensing technology as well as our data which offers a true to life picture of the state of our road and mobility ecosystem in real-time. We will continue to harness the potential of that data with our partners – be they cities, municipalities, insurers, OEMs or Tier-1 suppliers.”

