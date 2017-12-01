Next step regarding “digital retail”: Around-the-clock Audi Service Station lays on ultimate customer convenience

Digital 24-hour service terminal with simple order and payment process

End-to-end service from drop-off to pickup

Also serves as digital car rental station

Digitalization meets service orientation: Audi is the first carmaker to use digital service stations in the retail sector. Customers can conveniently drop off or pick up their vehicles and pay for servicing at any time, regardless of the dealership’s hours of operation. The station can also issue a replacement vehicle and process its return. Following a successful pilot at two Munich Audi dealerships, the premium brand is now rolling out 30 additional Service Stations to dealerships throughout Germany.

Audi developed the digital Service Station in collaboration with Audi Munich GmbH, an Audi dealer. The new digital Audi Service Station helps dealerships with service check-in during peak times, for example, and also enables customers to receive premium service even when the dealership is closed. “Digital service check-in helps us to reduce service bottlenecks and gives the Audi dealership’s service advisors more time to spend with customers,” said Raimund Thomandl, Head of Service Germany. “The Audi Service Station saves the dealership time while offering customers added convenience and flexibility.”

After making an appointment online or by phone, customers can drop off their car key directly at the Audi Service Station, quickly and flexibly. All the car’s owner has to do at the dealership is finalize the process using a touch screen. A service advisor is then informed that the key has been dropped off. Customers can also use the Service Station to pick up their car once servicing or repair is complete. They receive a text message with a security TAN code and pay directly at the machine. The machine then returns the key.

Convenient pickup and drop-off of replacement vehicles via the terminal works according to the same principle. The digital solution also serves as a fully automated, around-the-clock rental station that anyone can use whenever they like. After verification of their ID and drivers license via video call and a credit card reservation, customers can conclude a rental agreement directly at the machine. They either take the key for the desired model they reserved or decide on the spot for any available rental vehicle. At the end of the rental period, customers can use the service terminal again to return the vehicle quickly and easily.

