Next milestone ambition 2039: Mercedes-Benz sources battery cells from carbon-neutral production for the first time

Mercedes-Benz is taking the next step towards “Ambition 2039” climate-neutral mobility and pursues the realisation of the goal consistently together with its suppliers and partners.Therefore, Mercedes-Benz has agreed on a sustainability partnership with Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. to take a holistic approach along the entire value chain. The supplier network contributes a significant part of the value creation and is thus of vital importance for the decarbonisation goals.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Corporate Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development: “With Ambition 2039, we have set the course for sustainable mobility. In addition to the consistent electrification of our product portfolio, we also look at the supply chain to realise our long-term objective of climate neutrality: part of the battery cells for the next vehicle generation of our EQ product and technology brand are already to be produced using 100 % electricity from renewable energies.” By sourcing batteries from carbon-neutral production, we are making another important contribution on the road to a carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet in twenty years.

“Mercedes-Benz actively pursues the goal of climate neutrality in close cooperation with its partners. As first result of the sustainability partnership with an important supplier of lithium-ion batteries, we will save well over 30 % of the carbon footprint of future vehicle models’ entire battery by sourcing battery cells from carbon-neutral production,” said Schäfer. The partnership with Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. comprises the production of battery cells produced with electricity from renewable energies as well as the subject of recycling and the observance of human rights in the supply chain. Farasis uses electricity produced from renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind and solar energy in the production of the battery cells.

A production site in Germany is currently being planned and will be carbon-neutral from the beginning. The locations in the USA and China are then scheduled to follow. With DEKRA, an expert and testing organization has been assigned to additionally review the measures regarding the environmental standards. In the next step, the upstream materials supply chain all the way to the raw material extraction is to be examined. The realisation of the goal of climate neutrality is expanded to further suppliers and integrated into existing partnerships as a permanent criterion. Mercedes-Benz is currently in dialogue with other strategic partners about this. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz conducts workshops with other suppliers of materials and components in order to identify effective CO2 reduction measures. In addition, CO2 targets are to be made a key criteria in making supplier decisions and contracts.

SOURCE: Daimler