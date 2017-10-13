Next-generation ZB Holden Commodore revealed to the public for the first time at Motorclassica

ZB Commodore VXR revealed to Australian public for the first time

Most advanced Commodore ever packs 235kW 3.6-litre V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission and adaptive All-Wheel-Drive

Unmistakeable, muscular styling

Local development program with over 100,000km driven to date

Commodore VXR due to launch alongside rest of the range in early 2018

Holden has revealed the ZB Commodore VXR to the Australian public for the first time this morning at Motorclassica at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building.

Set to go on sale in early 2018, the ZB Commodore VXR boasts a 3.6-litre V6 engine paired with a 9-speed transmission and adaptive all-wheel-drive capable of producing 235kW and 381Nm torque in addition to a long list of state-of-the-art technology features. It also promises the distinct ride and handling Commodore has become famous for following extensive development work from Holden’s engineering team utilising almost 40 years of Commodore learnings.

But the show isn’t just about the stunning fifth generation ZB Commodore. Joining the newbie are the previous four generations of Commodore – VB, VN, VT and VE – as well as Holden designed concept car show-stoppers, Hurricane, Torana GTR-X, EFIJY and a prototype of Holden’s first car, the 48-215.

Holden’s significant 28 car presence at this year’s Motorclassica celebrates 100 years since the company first began producing vehicle body shells, following its beginnings as an Adelaide based saddlery business.

“It’s a huge achievement for Holden to have been building vehicle body shells for 100 years and to be able to celebrate by displaying such a diverse and rare collection of heritage cars is something special,” said GM Australia Design Director, Richard Ferlazzo.

“It was a pleasure to reveal the ZB Commodore VXR to the Australian public for the first time and it certainly looks the part on the stand next to the previous generations of Commodore.

The new ZB Commodore VXR is on display at Motorclassica which is open to the public from 9am-6pm Friday, 13 October, 9am-9pm Saturday, 14 October and 9am-5pm Sunday, 15 October at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building.

The next-generation Commodore VXR will be on sale alongside the rest of the sedan range, along with Sportwagon and Tourer body styles, in early 2018.

