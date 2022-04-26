Next generation of the on- and off-road specialist: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ new Amarok

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWN) will present the completely new generation of its Amarok pick-up in 2022, which will be capable of even more both on- and off-road

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWN) will present the completely new generation of its Amarok pick-up in 2022, which will be capable of even more both on- and off-road. Designed and conceived in Germany and Australia, built in South Africa, the new Amarok will once again take its place at the top of the pick-up B segment with excellent specification, a greatly expanded array of driver assist features and a much larger range of drive systems than its predecessor. A first few disguised models of the new Amarok are already out and about in Europe.

The all-rounder’s innovative, premium design is both typical of the Amarok and has at the same time been redefined. A powerful, charismatic exterior meets here with a high-quality interior. Despite the disguise, it is already possible to identify how the dimensions have changed: at a good 5,350 mm the new model is at least 100 mm longer than its predecessor. A wheelbase of 3,270 mm equates to an increase of 175 mm – as a result there is more space in the double cab. The payload is also increasing to up to 1.2 tonnes and an imperious maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes is now possible across more engine/gearbox variants. As the wheelbase of the new Amarok is growing more than its total length, the bodywork overhangs are getting smaller. And that has a positive effect on the off-road capability. The off-road capabilities of the new Amarok are further perfected by a significantly greater fording depth for driving through waters than its predecessor.

Dependent on engine/gearbox variant and market, the engines available will be one petrol and up to four different diesels with four to six cylinders and cubic capacity of 2.0 to 3.0 litres – optionally with rear-wheel drive, or on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive. A great array of preconfigured driving modes with multiple levels assists the driver, including in non-everyday situations. Enhanced safety, meanwhile, is provided by more than 30 driver assist systems, over 20 of which are completely new to the Amarok.

Design as a statement of dominance

For now it is still hidden behind the camouflage. In the future, however, the pick-up’s exterior will present itself in powerful, charismatic form. “For the new generation we have significantly modified the Amarok’s archetypal design. It is now unambiguously more expressive and once again appreciably more impressive”, says Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, summarising the result.

The new front section is a statement in itself. Striking: the straight and very upright bonnet with a clear brand DNA. Charismatic: the horizontal, upper radiator grille crossbars with the concisely integrated, narrow LED headlights, which are standard for all versions. Offered as an option will be ‘IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights’; they underline the Amarok’s high-tech look. Below the bars the radiator grille unit merges depending on version in bespoke fashion into a horizontal division of the front section or into an X-shaped design on the top specification models. Embossed here: the word ‘Amarok’.

Particularly pronounced in silhouette: the half-round wheel arches as on the previous model. In contrast to many other pick-ups the top of the arches forms a practically straight rather than a circular line – a typical Amarok characteristic. The wings above the up to 21-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres (available for the first time as standard) have a powerful look.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ new pick-up is striking from the rear too. The wide tailgate is framed by the standard LED rear lights, and the word ‘Amarok’ is embossed across practically the tailgate’s full width. As in the previous model, in the new Amarok too there is sufficient space on the cargo bed between the wheel arches for a euro pallet to be loaded in sideways and strapped in place there to robust lashing rings.

An interior for professional tasks and long journeys

With its intuitive controls, digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment display, the Amarok’s interior has a functional, high-quality appearance. Such details underline the premium character of the pick-up. Further contributing to this as options are an exclusive sound system, the elegant leather-look surfaces of the instrument panel and door panels with distinctive decorative stitching. The vehicle’s premium positioning is matched by the seating. It gives all passengers the customary Volkswagen comfort: drivers and front-seat passengers sit in the new Amarok on comfortable, wide seats, which can optionally be configured with electric, 10-way adjustment. The rear also offers plenty of space for three adult passengers to enjoy the journey.

There will be five trim versions of the new Amarok: the entry-level version is the ‘Amarok’. It is followed by the ‘Life’ and ‘Style’. To be offered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as equal top versions will be the ‘PanAmericana’ (off-road character) and the ‘Aventura’ (on-road character).

Following in the wheel tracks of success

Over 830,000 units of the Amarok have been sold to date in Europe, South America, South Africa and Oceania. The strengths of the successful premium pick-up: supreme drive systems, high load capacities, systematic functionality and an authentic all-terrain design. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is further developing these strengths with the new generation. The new Amarok will launch at the end of 2022 in the first few countries with double cab and four doors (DoubleCab), and in some individual markets with a two-door single cab (SingleCab).

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles