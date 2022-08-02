Next-generation GMC Canyon is almost ready — are you?

Today, GMC announced the 2023 Canyon midsize truck will be revealed on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. ET

Today, GMC announced the 2023 Canyon midsize truck will be revealed on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. ET. In anticipation of the upcoming reveal, GMC is offering a glimpse at the truck’s off-road capability and a preview of the AT4X with Edition 1 package.

The first image provides a behind-the-scenes look at the rigorous development process the Canyon AT4X underwent in Moab, Utah, to help ensure the AT4X’s position as the most advanced and off-road capable Canyon ever.

Visible in the second image is a front view of the Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package from the passenger’s side, giving a sneak peek of the next-generation Canyon’s higher and wider stance, which is factory lifted for optimal ground clearance.

GMC previously confirmed the 2023 model will mark the introduction of the AT4X trim to the Canyon lineup, offering premium and advanced off-road capability. First introduced on the 2022 GMC Sierra, the AT4X trim is the off-road optimized evolution of GMC’s increasingly popular AT4 sub-brand.

The Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package will be available for customer reservations at launch. Availability will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE: GMC