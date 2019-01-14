Next generation cummins 6.7 liter turbo diesel is first to deliver 1,000 pound-feet of torque

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled its next generation 6.7L turbo diesel engine boasting a first-in-class 1,000 pound-feet of torque. In addition to an increase in torque, the engine also has a higher horsepower output taking the 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty RAM pickup truck customers to the next level of performance.

The Cummins 6.7L inline-six turbo diesel is offered in two variants; standard output 370 horsepower (850 pound-feet of torque) and high output 400 horsepower (record-setting 1,000 pound-feet of torque).

“The Cummins name has been synonymous with technological innovation and reliability since 1919,” said Melina Kennedy, General Manager – Cummins Pickup segment. “We’re proud to introduce our most powerful 6.7L engine ever on the year of our centennial – setting the new standard in the heavy-duty pickup market.”

“In addition to celebrating 100 years of diesel engine production, we are also celebrating 30 years of powering RAM trucks,” stated Srikanth Padmanabhan, Vice President – Cummins Engine Business. “Together, RAM and Cummins have accomplished many milestones and technological advances. From the time the first prototype truck was put together in the 1980s to now, breaking the 1,000 pound-feet barrier together, exemplifies the strength of our partnership.”

Customers can expect the same reliability and dependability they have experienced since Cummins began powering RAM trucks in 1989. Base engine improvements made to support the new higher output ratings of the next-generation 6.7L engine include a compacted graphite iron engine block that increases peak cylinder pressure capability, a new cast-iron cylinder head containing high-temperature capable exhaust valves actuated by all-new hydraulic lash adjusters in the block eliminating the need for valvetrain adjustment service intervals. The heart of the engine is a higher strength alloy crankshaft with a 10-bolt crank flange driving newly-designed forged connecting rods and new bearings, which transfer power from the low-friction ring wrapped pistons.

A new larger Cummins-Holset variable-geometry turbocharger optimized with heavy duty bearings, and a new compressor-side housing is a key ingredient in the new ratings pumping 33 pounds per square inch (psi) of fresh air into the engine.

The new fuel-delivery system includes a new 29,000 psi (2,000 bar) fuel pump and fuel rail with Cummins Filtration “filter in filter” NanoNet® technology.

In addition to displaying the most advanced and reliable RAM 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty engines, Cummins also displayed a 2.8L turbo diesel engine alongside the latest turbocharging, filtration, and light-duty aftertreatment technology.

SOURCE: Cummins