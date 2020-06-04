Next gen travel: New Peugeot e-Traveller

Partnered with mobility for your professional and personal trips, the new Peugeot e-Traveller is now available with a 100% electric engine.

Perfectly representing the power of choice, the new Peugeot e-Traveller has:

2 levels of autonomy offering up to 330 km in WLTP certification cycle,

2 battery capacities (50 kWh or 75 kWh),

3 lengths (Compact, Standard and Long),

a limited height of 1.90 m,

up to 9 seats.

Available in multiple set-ups adapted to passenger transport, with elegant styling, no compromise on performance and capable of getting into the city centre with traffic restrictions, the new Peugeot e-Traveller will meet your expectations with a high-end, technological interior.

SOURCE: Peugeot