Next-gen mobility solutions take center stage at innovation contest KPIT Sparkle 2025; students present 1,300+ ideas

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, announced the winners of its flagship innovation competition for undergraduate engineering students across the globe, KPIT Sparkle 2025. This year, the competition witnessed over 28000 students from 731 colleges submitting 1,300+ ideas across ten themes, demonstrating a strong surge in participation and interest.

KPIT Sparkle has been a launchpad for young innovators, providing a unique platform to showcase futuristic ideas and solutions that address real-world challenges in sustainability, electrification, autonomous technology, and cybersecurity. After seven months of rigorous evaluation, six finalist teams emerged with cutting-edge projects that demonstrate the potential to shape the future of mobility and energy. These finalists presented their innovative solutions, ranging from AI-driven autonomous vehicles , next-gen energy storage solutions to sustainable emission control systems and cybersecurity innovations, showcasing the immense innovation and creativity in the mobility and energy sectors.

Winners of KPIT Sparkle 2025

RYM Genergy from GD Goenka University, Gurgaon, won the Gold Award with prize money of Rs 700,000 for their Project Ultron an advanced energy storage solution designed to address the needs of both electric vehicles (EVs) and power backup systems, leveraging Uni-polar Programmed Supercapacitors (UPPSC) technology.

Ravi Pandit, Chairman of KPIT Technologies , said, “Our mission has always been to encourage young minds to push the boundaries of possibility. Over the past 11 years, KPIT Sparkle has engaged with more than 120,000 students, inspiring them to push the boundaries of mobility and energy innovation. The remarkable growth in participation and the ingenuity of ideas reaffirm our belief in the power of young minds to shape a cleaner, smarter, safer solutions for the mobility ecosystem. The innovations presented this year, from AI-driven vehicles to next-gen energy storage systems, prove that we are on the cusp of a major transformation in the mobility and energy sectors.”

With a strong commitment to fostering innovation, KPIT Sparkle continues to be a catalyst for next-generation engineers to solve industry challenges, accelerate sustainable mobility, and contribute to India’s technological advancements.

