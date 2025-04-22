Next gen Honda fuel cell module to make North American debut at ACT Expo 2025

New fuel cell module will reduce production cost by half, double durability and triple volumetric power density compared to Honda fuel cell module currently in use

Fresh from its global debut at the International Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo in Japan, the Next Generation Honda Fuel Cell Module will make its first appearance in North America at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo starting April 28. Set to enter production in 2027, the new module will reduce production cost by half while doubling durability and tripling volumetric power density, as compared to the Honda Fuel Cell (FC) module currently in use.

Honda continues to seek new business collaborations as the company expands its hydrogen business to achieve its global goal of zero environmental impact, including carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

“Honda hydrogen is open for business in North America with the fuel cell technology, the expertise and the supply chain to power a variety of zero-emissions products, including commercial trucking and stationary power generation,” said David Perzynski, assistant manager of Hydrogen Solutions Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Our production plan for the next generation Honda fuel cell module demonstrates our continued commitment to support hydrogen as an enabler for decarbonization.”

Honda hydrogen strategy: Four domains

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial utilization of its new fuel cell module: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery. Perzynski will participate in presentation block, “Hydrogen Power for Fleets,” on April 29 to provide further insights about Honda hydrogen plans.

Honda ACT Expo display items

Honda will showcase the following zero-emission products and technologies at its ACT Expo display booth (#2927):

Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept: The Honda Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept that debuted at ACT Expo 2024, will be on display supported by a new video highlighting real-world testing of the hydrogen-powered truck on California roads that can be seen here. The operational truck concept is powered by three Honda FC Modules, utilizing the system that also powers the CR-V e:FCEV.

: The module features the current Honda FC system, co-developed by Honda and GM over the last decade. It advanced performance and doubled durability while reducing cost by two-thirds compared to the previous generation system. It is available for product integration and on sale now. Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module : Honda is concurrently beginning discussions with potential customers for its next generation FC module, set to enter production in 2027. The new module will reduce production cost by half, double durability and triple volumetric power density compared to the current FC module.

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV: the first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle in America is powered by the current Honda FC system.

Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module Specifications

Maximum Output (Net) 150 kW Output Voltage 450 – 850 V Maximum Efficiency (Net) 59.8 % FC Refrigerant Honda Genuine FC refrigerant Hydrogen Gas Composition Equivalent to ISO 14687 Low Voltage Power Supply DC24V Module Dimensions W730 x D580 x H700 mm Volume ・ Volumetric Density 300 L ・ 0.50 kW/L Weight ・ Weight Density 250 kg ・ 0.60 kW/kg Operating Temperature -30°C – +60°C Storage Temperature -40°C – +60°C Max Altitude 3,500 m Ingress Protection Rating Equivalent to IP67 CAN Communication Standard ISO11898 Communication Protocol SAE J1939 / Honda Hi-Speed CAN (selectable) Compatible Communication Speeds 500kbps

*Note: These are target values for development and may change in the future

Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept Specifications

Total length/width/height 8,000 mm / 2,400 mm / 4,000mm GCW GCW : 37,273kg (82,000 lbs) Top Speed 70 mph at GCW Driving Range >500 miles at GCW FC Modules Output 234kW combined (78kW x 3 FC modules) Hydrogen Tank High pressure 700bar Hydrogen Tank 82kg-H2 Vehicle Battery 120kWh High Voltage Battery

Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator Specifications

Usage Emergency Backup Power Generator Output Up to four 250kW units (1,000kW total) can be connected

It can be configured in parallel based on 4 units to exceed a total capacity of 1,000 kW Rated Voltage AC 200-480V, 3-phase, 4-wire system Compliant Standards ANSI/CSA FC1 / IEC 62282-3-100 Startup Time Within 10sec Installation Environment Temperature: -25°C – +45°C

Altitude: MAX 2,000m / Performance guaranteed 1000m Noise Level 76dBA (@7m) or less

*Note: Information based on standard products working under standby operating conditions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE: Honda