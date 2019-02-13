Nexcel testing demonstrates potential 2g/km co2 reduction

Testing of the latest Nexcel active engine oil management system across three different engine types demonstrated the system’s potential to reduce CO2 emissions by 2 g/km. The reduction is delivered by ensuring a precise oil-engine match, helping the oil to warm up more quickly and boosting the oil’s active components in-between oil changes.

Nexcel’s active engine oil management system is an easy to change unit containing engine oil, a filter and an electronic control unit. The plug and play oil cell is designed for flexible installation anywhere in a vehicle’s engine bay via a docking station. Nexcel is an automotive start-up that combines Castrol’s knowledge of lubricants technology with BP’s focus on growing businesses which support customers in reducing their emissions.

Nexcel provides an effective solution for engine designers aiming to reduce CO2 emissions in both hybrids and pure internal combustion vehicles. The anticipated cost for each gram of CO2 saved with Nexcel is around €42(1), similar to the cost per gram of CO2 for a micro hybrid (stop-start plus regenerative braking) and approximately half the cost per gram for one of the most popular new technology strategies, a mild hybrid system(2).

“Using data from the European Commission’s 2017 Impact Assessment of Upcoming CO2 Regulations,(2) we have established that Nexcel is one of the most affordable routes to CO2 reduction which will help passenger cars meet the Commission’s demanding 2021 European fleet average target of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre,” states Nexcel business development director, Ben Russell.

SOURCE: Castrol