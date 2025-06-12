Nexar and Flywheel team up to modernize taxis with connected vehicle technology

Nexar, a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Flywheel, the nation’s leading e-hail platform for the taxi industry. This alliance will deploy Nexar’s cutting-edge connected dash cameras across thousands of taxis in the United States, delivering real-time insights and helping fleets improve safety, reduce insurance costs, and elevate the rider experience. Through … Continued

Nexar , a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Flywheel, the nation’s leading e-hail platform for the taxi industry. This alliance will deploy Nexar’s cutting-edge connected dash cameras across thousands of taxis in the United States, delivering real-time insights and helping fleets improve safety, reduce insurance costs, and elevate the rider experience.

Through this integration, Flywheel-enabled taxis will be equipped with Nexar’s advanced AI technology, transforming each vehicle into a data-driven, intelligent asset. Features such as automated crash detection, real-time driver behavior insights, and proactive safety alerts will empower taxi drivers and fleet operators with tools previously available only to large-scale rideshare platforms.

“This alliance is about more than just cameras in taxis,” said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. “Together with Flywheel, we’re equipping an iconic mode of transportation with next-generation technology. This is a leap forward in making taxis not only safer and smarter, but also contributors to a larger vision of better managed insurance costs for drivers and fleets.”

Flywheel’s platform currently powers thousands of taxis in major metropolitan areas, offering modern app-based hailing, digital payments, and centralized fleet management. By adding Nexar’s connected vehicle technology, Flywheel is expanding its value proposition to include real-time telematics, safety analytics, and next-generation fleet intelligence.

“Flywheel is committed to ensuring taxis remain competitive, relevant, and innovative,” said Izzy Aala, CEO of Flywheel. “With Nexar’s technology, we’re providing taxi drivers with tools that rival—and often surpass—those used by rideshare fleets. We’re proud to roll this out nationwide as part of our mission to strengthen the industry.”

SOURCE: PR Newswire