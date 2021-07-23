NEXA celebrates 6 splendid years of success: delivering premium automotive experiences to its customers

Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, NEXA completes 6 years of offering new and innovative customer experiences this month

With the first NEXA showroom in 2015, NEXA has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers. The testimony to this is nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years of age. These customers are well travelled and technology savvy. They always strive for innovative and unique experiences in life. NEXA, a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond just selling cars, has attracted first time buyers, which makes up to nearly 70% of its total sales.

Designed to offer a global car buying experience to its customers, every NEXA experience bears Hospitality, Innovative Technology and a Global Lifestyle. Driving forth the NEXA values of Create and Inspire, in a short span of six years, NEXA has 380+ outlets covering more than 234 cities across the country.

Staying ahead with technological developments, NEXA launched its augmented reality showroom in January 2020. This one-of-its-kind virtual showroom allows customers to explore NEXA products effectively and efficiently in a digitalized format.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation, NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences. It is our constant endeavour to keep reinventing to deliver the NEXA experience to ever-evolving customers in the field of automobile and lifestyle. With over 380 showrooms across country, NEXA has helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. The milestone of 6 years and 1.4million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years.”

NEXA product line-up includes a range of premium best seller – IGNIS, BALENO, CIAZ, S-CROSS and XL6. Every vehicle in NEXA is curated with the best of technology, design, and features for customer’s delight.

To mark the occasion, NEXA has released the NEXA Music season 1 finale song ‘Someone’s Watching Over’ composed by AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo. The song inspires consumers to stay positive in the current challenging times and look forward to a better future.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki