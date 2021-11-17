News on the S-Class: plug-in hybrid also as all-wheel drive, MBUX even more user-friendly

First plug-in hybrid in this segment with all-wheel drive can be ordered now

A few months ago, the fourth generation of the hybrid drive celebrated its premiere in the new S-Class. Now, for the first time, with the S 580 e 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 1.0-0.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted: 23-16 g/km; combined electric energy consumption, weighted: 25.5-21.9 kWh/100 km)[1] there is also a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive in this segment. The new model is available with a short or long wheelbase and can be ordered immediately at prices starting at 132,125.70 euros[2].

With an electric drive output of 110 kW/150 hp and a purely electric range of over 100 kilometres (WLTP), the S 580 e 4MATIC can in many circumstances be driven without using the combustion engine. The basis for the hybrid drive system is provided by the six-cylinder in-line M 256 engine with 270 kW/367 hp from the current generation of Mercedes-Benz engines. The high power density of the hybrid traction head is achieved using a permanently excited synchronous motor with internal rotor. The peak torque of the electric motor, at 480 Nm, is available right from the start, resulting in high agility when moving off, along with dynamic driving performance. The top speed in the ELECTRIC drive program is 140 km/h, after which the speed is softly limited. The high-voltage battery is now even better integrated than in the predecessor model: the luggage compartment no longer has a step and offers a through-loading facility.

An 11 kW charger is on board as standard for three-phase charging from the AC mains network. A 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging with direct current. Even an empty battery can be fully charged in around 30 minutes.

Simplified display and operating concept thanks to the zero layer

In the electric luxury saloon EQS, Mercedes-Benz has taken MBUX operation to a new level. In future, drivers of a Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will also benefit from the latest version of this adaptive system: with the zero-layer design, the user does not have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. The most important applications according to the situation and context are visible on the top level in the direct field of vision.

With adaptive software, the display and operating concept adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. This relieves the driver of quite a number of operating steps. More than 20 functions – from ENERGIZING COMFORT to birthday reminders and suggestions for the to-do list – are automatically offered, with the help of artificial intelligence, when they are relevant to the customer.

Extended opportunities for individualisation in the interior

designo becomes MANUFAKTUR: the new label meets customers’ desire for more individuality. Selected materials, which are predominantly handcrafted, exclusive paintwork options and high-quality finishes in the interior offer a wide range of choices.

A total of seven new paint finishes are available: MANUFAKTUR graphite metallic, MANUFAKTUR vintage blue uni, MANUFAKTUR graphite grey metallic, MANUFAKTUR mystic blue metallic, MANUFAKTUR olive metallic, MANUFAKTUR night black magno and MANUFAKTUR kalahari gold magno are the names of the new solid and metallic paints. All the paint finishes mentioned are subject to a surcharge of 5900 euros2, or 4910 euros2 if metallic paint is already standard on the respective version.

Some of these colours evoke Mercedes-Benz history. MANUFAKTUR graphite metallic and MANUFAKTUR olive metallic were among the exclusive exterior options in the 1980s. MANUFAKTUR vintage blue uni was a popular choice for the E-Class (W123) and the S-Class (W126) in the 1990s. Elegant paint finishes such as MANUFAKTUR kalahari gold magno or the sporty MANUFAKTUR night black magno take account of the trend towards a satin effect. All MANUFAKTUR paints have high-class appeal and emphasise the dynamic lines of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Five new versions of the Premium Package also allow for greater individualisation. These include new interior colour combinations in MANUFAKTUR pastel yellow/black, MANUFAKTUR nut brown/black, MANUFAKTUR yacht blue/black, MANUFAKTUR truffle brown/black or MANUFAKTUR deep white/black. A multifunction steering wheel in a two-tone leather finish and leather edging on the deep-pile floor mats are also included in the package. Four platinum-coloured logos in the floor mats and the headrest cushions, as well as illuminated door sill panels with the Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach pattern, complete this exclusive equipment option. The MANUFAKTUR name can be found as a wordmark in the front centre console and in embroidery on the rear shelf. For the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with long wheelbase, the Premium Package costs 9250 euros2, for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 8840 euros2.

In the Platinum Emblem Package, the platinum-coloured logos are available separately; the Gold Emblem Package offers gold-coloured logos. These two packages also include the ambient lighting with animated projection of the respective pattern. The prices for both packages: 1750 euros2 for the Mercedes-Benz S‑Class and 1490 euros2 for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

A new option available for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a roof liner (1100 euros2) with diamond-pattern embroidery and a centre panel in five special colours.

Leather-free interior available for the first time

For the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with short or long wheelbase, a completely leather-free interior is available for all markets for the first time (price on request). The seats in this case are upholstered in fabric. Door trim, instrument panel, centre console and steering wheel rim are in ARTICO man-made leather. The impact absorber in the middle of the steering wheel is also completely vegan.

With the option of a vegan interior ex factory, Mercedes-Benz is offering customers the greatest possible freedom of choice: they can order an interior entirely according to their own wishes, ideas and values. The company’s claim to offer sustainable mobility also includes the conservation of resources and the use of recycled materials wherever possible.

Those who opt for genuine leather receive a material that is also characterised by sustainability along the entire supply chain.

New URBAN GUARD option

Mercedes-Benz has bundled its range of vehicle safety and protection services under the name URBAN GUARD. In addition to the familiar “URBAN GUARD vehicle protection” packages, the option of “URBAN GUARD break-in-resistant laminated safety glass with thermal and noise insulation” is a new addition to the URBAN GUARD category. This special equipment feature can protect against vandalism and theft with additional films between the panes of laminated safety glass.

[1] The stated figures are the measured “WLTP CO 2 figures” in accordance with Article 2 No. 3 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

[2] MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT

