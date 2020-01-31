Newly established ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India and Software Development Centre support ŠKODA-led INDIA 2.0 project

ŠKODA AUTO has founded its fourth ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab unit, in the Indian city of Pune. ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India (www.skodaautodigilab.com/en/india) will support the core business of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited by developing digital and mobility solutions. In addition, a dedicated software development centre has been established by Volkswagen IT Services India Private Limited with offices in Gurugam and Pune to support ŠKODA AUTO’s IT requirements globally and develop digital solutions. The services, content and mobility solutions developed by the two new organisations will benefit all Volkswagen Group brands in India. Both activities constitute the INDIA 2.0 project – A ŠKODA AUTO led market strategy for the entire Volkswagen Group in the Indian market.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO, Bernhard Maier, explains, “With ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India, we are consistently expanding our global network. India is among the innovation drivers when it comes to digitalisation. The average age of the population will be just 29 years in 2025. The majority of our customers in India have grown up with smartphones and expect tailor-made mobility services and seamless connectivity in the car. This is exactly what we are undertaking at our new ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India in partnership with local high-tech companies.“