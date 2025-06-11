Newest Bendix Fusion Safety System now available on Kenworth T680 vehicles

System Includes New Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) and New High Beam Assist.

The latest version of Bendix® Fusion™, the flagship advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix), is available on Kenworth Truck Company T680s.

The new Fusion system offers a new Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) feature and a new High Beam Assist feature. These capabilities build on long-standing and road-proven ADAS technologies from Bendix. A new forward-facing camera and upgraded software support the system, which is part of three ADAS packages Kenworth recently announced for the T680 – ADAS, ADAS PRO, and ADAS PREMIER.

“We value the Kenworth team highly as a partner in our mission to help promote highway safety for North America’s fleets and drivers,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president, sales and marketing. “We’re proud to have Kenworth equip their trucks with Bendix’s latest technologies. It’s a continuation of the commitment to safety that we’ve shared from the earliest days of our full-stability systems in 2005 to our most recent advancements today.”

Systems Designed for Drivers

Bendix’s Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking can potentially provide audible and visual alerts and braking in response to a detected forward pedestrian in the vehicle’s path. The new High Beam Assist option of Bendix® Fusion™, when enabled, may automatically deactivate the high beam headlights under certain conditions.

In addition to those latest enhancements, the newly released Bendix Fusion system on Kenworth T680s includes previously available features, among them autonomous emergency braking (AEB), multi-lane autonomous emergency braking, highway departure braking (HDB), stationary vehicle braking (SVB), lane departure warning (LDW), and Bendix™ BlindSpotter® side object detection system. The system prioritizes alerts to help reduce driver distraction, as

well.

Because it is built on the foundation of the Bendix® ESP® Electronic Stability Program fullstability system, Bendix Fusion also helps drivers potentially mitigate additional crash situations, including rollovers and loss-of-control incidents. Visit the Document Library on B2Bendix.com to review the Bendix® Fusion™ Active

Safety System with Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking (PAEB) Operator’s Manual (F3.0) – BW8154 – for full description and limitations about Fusion system features.

Bendix and Kenworth both emphasize that advanced driver assistance technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driver training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.

Every driver should carefully review the operator’s manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.

