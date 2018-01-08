New year, new van: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles extends scrappage scheme for 2018

There’s good news for businesses looking to freshen up their company transport in 2018: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has extended the scrappage scheme launched in September 2017 to encourage the exchange of latest generation, lower-emission new vehicles, in tandem with the removal of older, Euro 1-41 emissions standards vehicles from the UK.

Owners of diesel vehicles that comply with pre-Euro 5 emissions legislation qualify for the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scrappage scheme2. They can trade-in their vehicles and benefit from incentives – ranging from £1,000 to £2,000 – against the majority of new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles vans (see table below) that are ordered by 31 March 2018 and registered before 30 June 2018. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

All new Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles petrol and diesel models meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet.

The offer runs in conjunction with other attractive new year offers for businesses looking for a fresh new van for 2018. For example, combine the £2,000 scrappage scheme incentive on any Caddy with the current retail offer and there’s a saving of up to £3,500.

