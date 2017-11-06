New Volvo XC40 scores residual values win versus premium rivals

Volvo’s new XC40 premium compact SUV has followed in the footsteps of its larger stablemates with competition-beating residual values, following the car’s unveiling in Milan.

Residual value guides Cap Hpi and KeeResources have both positioned the new XC40, Volvo’s first entry into the compact SUV sector, ahead of its two main premium German rivals, the Audi Q3 and BMW X1. The figures underline further Volvo’s status as a fully-fledged premium brand.

The Volvo XC40 D3 Momentum in manual guise is estimated to be worth 43% of its cost new price after three years and 60,000 miles according to Cap Hpi, and 46% according to KeeResources. That compares with 36% and 42% for the equivalent Audi Q3 Sport and 38% and 44% for the equivalent BMW X1 SE respectively.

The equivalent T3 model fares even better at 45% of its cost new price after three years and 60,000 miles according to Cap Hpi and KeeResources. Both used value guides valued the equivalent Audi Q3 Sport at 39%, while Cap Hpi valued the equivalent BMW X1 SE at 33% and KeeResources at 41%.

Graeme Oswald, Remarketing and Total Cost of Ownership Manager, Volvo Car UK, said, “Our larger 90 series cars, as well as the new XC60, have paved the way for these strong residual values, and it’s a fantastic achievement that our new compact SUV has been so well received by the industry.

“Strong residual values mean lower monthly contract hire and personal leasing rates, which make a car more competitive with fleet and retail customers alike.”

The new Volvo XC40 is available to order now.

Make Model Power Transmission Trim level Cap Hpi residual value prediction

as a % of cost new over 3yrs/60k

miles KeeResources residual value prediction as a % of cost new over 3yrs/60k miles Volvo XC40 D3 150hp Manual Momentum 43% 46% Audi Q3 150hp Manual Sport 36% 42% BMW X1 150hp Manual SE 38% 44% Volvo XC40 T3 156hp Manual Momentum 45% 45% Audi Q3 150hp Manual Sport 39% 39% BMW X1 140hp Manual SE 33% 41%

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.