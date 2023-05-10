New Volvo Car Design Studio in Shanghai strengthens our global design network

Today we unveiled our new, state-of-the-art Design Studio Shanghai

Today we unveiled our new, state-of-the-art Design Studio Shanghai. It’s based in one of the most vibrant and creative cities in Asia, and expands our global design footprint by joining our existing studios in Gothenburg and Camarillo.

The Shanghai studio aims to be one of the most comprehensive design studios of global car brands in Asia. Mirroring our design headquarters in Gothenburg, the Shanghai studio has all the functions needed to facilitate the whole design process – from concept to production.

The impressive capabilities allow for producing scale to full-size models for interior, exterior, colour and material, as well as UX design. On top of milling machines, 3D printers and fully equipped workshops for producing accurate models more efficiently than ever, the Shanghai designers also have access to VR environments where they can explore designs in the virtual world.

“Our Shanghai design team is a crucial and integrated part of our global design network,” says Jeremy Offer, our head of global design. “The new premises and the latest technologies help strengthen the collaboration across our three design studios globally, as we continue to take Volvo Cars’ premium Scandinavian design to the next level.”

With the opening of Design Studio Shanghai, we’re also reinforcing our strategic investment and long-term development in China, on top of our R&D centre in Shanghai and our plants in Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou.

The architecture – Scandinavia meets Asia

Our new design studio certainly is a space that encourages innovations and inspires creative ideas. With large floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping staircases and high ceilings, the two-storey building offers a stylish workspace with plenty of open space.

Optimised for collaboration, the 5,500 square metre studio provides a top-notch space to seat more than 100 designers and creative engineers. Work areas are kept clean and simplistic to ignite just the kind of inspiration that can help push the boundaries of how we design cars.

The interior is clean and bright with many thoughtful design details and carefully selected materials fulfilling the high Volvo Cars standards. At the centre of it all, you find the grand 1,000 square metre show hall which is equipped with optimal lighting and features an outdoor viewing garden.

All in all, the architecture of our new design studio is a stunning blend of our Scandinavian design heritage and inspiring East Asian influences.

The team – local expertise, global footprint

The Shanghai design team, established in 2010, boasts talents with strong expertise from diverse backgrounds. Energetic, enthusiastic and creative, they have become a vital part of our global design family, and they continuously deliver outstanding creative design for all projects.

One of the first design projects the team took lead on is the Volvo EX90 Excellence. Revealed last month in Shanghai, this limited edition and top-of-the-line variant of our all-electric flagship SUV, the Volvo EX90, takes the premium experience to the next level. As the safest four-seater ever from Volvo Cars, the Volvo EX90 Excellence allows you to travel in ultimate, first-class style and comfort.

“The Volvo EX90 Excellence is a fantastic example of the fast-growing capabilities and competence of our Shanghai design team,” says Sophie Li, our head of design for the Asia Pacific region. “With the aim to bring premium Scandinavian design closer to our customers in Asia Pacific, our team draws inspiration from both Scandinavian nature and Asian art to ensure our products attract and resonate with consumers in these markets.”

