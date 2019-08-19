New Vauxhall Astra’s aerodynamics are best in class

With an impressive drag coefficient of 0.26, the new Vauxhall Astra hatchback and sports tourer are among the most aerodynamic cars in their class.

The aerodynamic design of the Astra plays a vital role in the challenge to reduce CO 2 emissions. By reducing drag, and therefore also fuel consumption and emissions, Vauxhall is helping customers and fleet managers to achieve significant cost savings while promoting efficient driving. In total, the aerodynamic developments of the new Astra save 4.5g of CO 2 per kilometre (in accordance with the WLTP cycle).

Key to the aerodynamic design of the new Astra is the active full-face shutter. The upper and lower portions of the grille can be opened and closed, even independently from each other, resulting in highly efficient driving under a variety of real-life conditions. For example, a ten per cent cut in drag results in a fuel consumption reduction of around two per cent in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), or up to five per cent when driving at 70mph. The reduction in drag achieved by the full-face active shutter alone lowers CO 2 emissions of the new Astra by up to 2.0 g/km.

The full-face shutter also delivers thermal advantages by delaying cooling down after switching off the engine, or by accelerating the engine warm-up after a cold start. This is especially important in winter, providing significant benefits in fuel consumption and comfort by heating the interior of the car.

In the pursuit for a truly aerodynamic design, Vauxhall engineers focussed much of their attention around the underbody, wheels and wheel arches. The underbody airflow-improvements include a cover under the engine and transmission, panels at the front of the floor and an enlarged fuel tank heatshield that doubles as an air deflector. The ride-height has been lowered by up to 10mm, depending on trim level, and aerodynamically shaped control arms have been added to the rear axle.

The new Vauxhall Astra will make its debut at the IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show next month.

SOURCE: Vauxhall