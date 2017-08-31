New updates keep Nissan 370Z fresh for MY18

Another chapter in Nissan’s performance car success story has begun, with the arrival of the upgraded 370Z MY18.

The enhancements create a contemporary new finish to the coupe’s classic design. Upgrades include black door handles and a black rear bumper fascia. Dark-tinted headlamps and rear combination lights – previously only available on the NISMO model – are now standard.

MY18 gains a new distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels and a stunning new Red Metallic exterior body colour is available (not on NISMO grade).

Nissan has partnered with respected performance brand EXEDY® to integrate a new high-performance clutch into manual versions of the 370Z MY18. Perfecting the downshift, this reduces driver pedal effort and delivers even greater levels of gear change precision and comfort.

The NissanConnect Premium infotainment system, featuring a seven-inch touch-screen, sat-nav, DVD player and rear-view camera, is standard on GT grade as well as the 370Z NISMO.

The 370Z MY18 retains all the features which have helped it become a highly desirable choice for performance car enthusiasts. Power comes from a 3.7-litre 328 PS V6, driving the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. The 370Z NISMO remain on sale without the MY18 upgrades.

Optimum weight distribution and a refined suspension combine to deliver outstanding ride quality and dynamic handling for enthusiastic drivers. The 370Z remains the only car in the segment to offer Syncro Rev Control – the world’s first fully synchronised down/up shift rev control system on a manual transmission.

Nissan’s Z-car success story began in 1969 – almost 50 years ago – with the launch of the Fairlady Z / Datsun 240Z. Five generations of successors have remained true to its spirit of high performance, timeless design and affordability.

Each model – from the original through the 280ZX and 300ZX, to the reborn 350Z and today’s 370Z – can be recognised by its distinctive long bonnet and short rear overhang.

The classic Z-car interior is always dominated by a simple three-spoke steering wheel and three circular gauges.

Ryan Gains, Chief Marketing Manager, C-Segment and Sports Cars, Nissan Europe, commented: “For nearly half a century, Nissan’s Z-car series has built a cult following with sports car fans with a passion for performance and quality. The Nissan 370Z MY18 remains true to this legacy, further elevating driving dynamics and classic design to new levels.”

The Nissan 370Z MY18 is on sale now in the UK, priced from £29,185 OTR (inc. VAT).

