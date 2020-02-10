New Toyota Yaris – designed for urban life

The all new Toyota Yaris has been designed to meet the increasing challenges of everyday urban life.

Today’s compact car customers are amongst Europe’s most demanding and they typically undertake their busy lives in congested urban environments that present them with ever-increasing challenges.

They expect their car to deliver style and practicality. They want it to be easy to park, agile in the city and comfortable on longer journeys. They expect leading levels of safety and the lowest possible running costs. In addition they are more environmentally aware than ever before and seek relevant solutions that fit their daily schedule and surroundings.

And, of course, they also prefer these attributes to be delivered at an affordable price.

To respond to these ever-increasing demands, the new Yaris brings Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) philosophy to the compact car segment for the first time.

For the new Yaris, this is delivered through the first use of the new GA-B platform, and the first use of the new TNGA 3-cylinder, 4th generation hybrid system.

This approach is complemented by advances in active and passive systems to create the world’s safest compact car.

GA-B PLATFORM ENABLES STYLISH DESIGN AND SMART PACKAGING

Powerful, taut exterior design expresses agility and compactness

Shorter, wider and lower than the current model

Intelligent packaging to maximise interior space

Material innovation and new level of sensory quality

The new Yaris’ exterior design concept is defined as ‘Condensed and Agile’- always ready to move and enjoy.

Its ‘condensed’ dimensions set it apart in a market segment where new cars have typically grown larger with each successive iteration. Instead, Toyota has reduced Yaris’ overall length by 5 mm, but at the same time increased its wheelbase by 50 mm, ensuring the car is agile and manoeuvrable in city driving and parking, while keeping interior space and also delivering a comfortable interior – the essence of its “big-small” character.

The GA-B platform has enabled a 40 mm reduction in the overall height, but headroom has not been compromised as the driver and passengers sit lower. The reduced cowl height contributes to a better forward view for the driver. Adding 50 mm to the car’s width generates more space in the front and in the rear, while the wider front and rear track-widths add to new Yaris’ lower, wider look.

The exterior styling amplifies the effect of the condensed proportions with strong character lines down the side of the car that project a sense of forward motion. Powerful front and rear wings add to the overall taut, coherent look and, together with the sculpted door panels, project a sense of agility and the car’s ‘ready-to-go’ character.

The frontal design focuses on the large grille and the central Toyota emblem. By pulling the base of the A-pillar rearwards and increasing the bonnet length, the designers have added to the dynamic look. The new lights feature LED technology and include turn indicators that alternate with the daytime running lights.

The headlights extend towards the front wheels in a strong styling feature that also reduces the perceived length of the front overhang.

SOURCE: Toyota