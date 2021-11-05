New Toyota Aygo X – New generation of accessible style and fun

All-new compact urban crossover, unique to the A-segment

The all-new Toyota Aygo X is a crossover unique in the A-segment, designed and produced in Europe to meet the demands of urban and suburban life in Europe.

In order to make the all-new Aygo X the best product offering in the segment, Toyota undertook thorough research into urban driving requirements across the continent by listening to customers’ desire for a stylish, compact and confident car.

The result is the newest compact car in Toyota’s line-up, built on the successful GA-B platform of the Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA), first introduced with the new Yaris—the current Car of the Year 2021 in Europe—and more recently with the Yaris Cross.

Whether in the city or on open roads, a truly great A-segment car must stand out by being compact and agile in order to communicate confidence to the driver. It also needs to create and convey a sense of emotion, while integrating the best technological advances in a compact package that’s economical to run.

The all-new Aygo X delivers all of this and more, to be everything European customers desire from an A-segment car.

The A-segment is very important to us. Not only has it brought many new customers to Toyota. It also fulfils our mission to provide everyone with the right mobility solution.

Andrea Carlucci, Vice President, Product & Marketing, Toyota Motor Europe

Touch of spice

Starting with the Aygo X prologue concept car which was developed at Toyota European Design and Development (ED2) in Nice, France, Toyota’s designers wanted to bring a sense of daring and spice to compact car buyers in Europe.

Since the Aygo first arrived in the market in 2005, not only has it been Toyota’s most accessible car in Europe, it also delighted customers with its youthful and fun character. These qualities have attracted many new style-conscious European buyers to Toyota.

More than ever, new Toyota customers are demanding flair, distinctiveness, and the chance to make a personal statement. By building on the A-segment’s leading style icon, ED² set out to design a concept car specifically for them.

Everybody deserves a cool car. When I look at the Aygo X prologue, I’m really proud to say that ED² Team created exactly that. I’m excited to see it revolutionising the segment.

Ian Cartabiano, Design Director, Toyota European Design and Development

Following the successful reveal and positive reception of the eye-catching “Sparkling Chilli Red” Aygo X prologue, the Aygo X project was transferred to Styling at Toyota Motor Europe in Belgium, where the design teams worked closely with product planning and R&D to turn the new A-segment car from concept to reality.

A bold bi-tone execution of the Aygo X, coupled with the new spice colour concept creates a unique graphic profile that grabs the attention by emphasising the new model’s readiness to leap forward into action.

The new wedged roofline also increases the dynamic feeling for a sportier image. In the front, high-tech lamps hug the upper hood to form a wing-like shape, while lower to the ground, the large grille, fog lamps and skid plate all build on the double trapezoid theme that is part of Aygo’s identity, giving it a “ready to go, anywhere” attitude.

The new colour concept is inspired by various spices to develop a unique range of colours for the Aygo X, each capturing the flavours and personalities of the car.

Cardamom conjures an impression of style and elegance, delivering a refined and understated aesthetics with the green’s low saturation effect.

Chilli is a fiery and premium colour that catches the eye of passers-by with a warm and deep colour reflection thanks to the inclusion of a fine sprinkling of blue metallic flakes in the red paint.

Ginger is a sophisticated and enduring beige which hints at a spirit of adventure and warm complexity in its hue.

Juniper is youthful with a touch of masculinity and is a blue created specifically for the model to give it an icy coolness while adding subtle reddish undertones.

Each of these powerful spice colours starkly contrast with the bi-tone black of the roof and rear that makes the Aygo X instantly stand out and be recognised.

This spice theme is not just skin deep. Interior highlights match the exterior spice colours to give a distinctive design to the cockpit, including the dashboard and centre consoles. Closer inspection of the seats will show the “X” symbol discreetly stitched right into the fabric. The Aygo X model name is also subtly echoed in the keen look headlamps to provide a strong and coherent identity.

The bi-tone of the Aygo X immediately grabs people’s attention. It’s clearly not just a detail. It’s an integral part of the design. Anastasiia Stoliarova, Aygo X Product Planner, Toyota Motor Europe

A spicier Limited edition Aygo X in Cardamom will be available for the first six months of sales, featuring additional matte Mandarina accents in orange throughout the car with accent stripes on the exterior and on the bespoke 18” matte black alloy wheels. The Mandarina theme is also carried through the interior panels and seat fabric design.

Compact and agile

In adapting the proven and successful GA-B platform for the Aygo X, the new and unique A-segment contender delivers a unique crossover product, featuring a modified and downsized rear chassis section with reduced front and rear overhangs.

At 3,700mm in length, the new Aygo X is 235mm longer than its predecessor, although the wheelbase is increased by just 90mm. The front overhang is 72mm less than Yaris, while maximum wheel size is increased to 18”.

Designed for the narrowest city streets, the Aygo X also has an exceptionally small turning circle of just 4.7m, one of the tightest in the segment.

Total body width is increased by 125mm to 1,740mm compared to the Aygo. As a result, the front seats are moved 20mm further apart, increasing shoulder space by 45mm. Luggage space is also segment-leading with 125mm more luggage length and smart space design behind the rear seats, increasing cargo capacity by more than 60-litres to 231-litres compared to the previous generation.

Furthermore, the Pagoda roof design maintains compact overall dimensions, while providing comfortable, spacious cabin for driver and passengers. Vehicle height has been increased by 50mm to 1,510mm.

At the wheel, the steering system has been tuned for urban and suburban driving in Europe, with the new S-CVT transmission delivering best-in-class initial response, intuitive gearing and linearity while keeping a strong power-fuel consumption balance.

Confident

Whether going through city traffic or cruising on highways, every driver wants to feel confident, and the Aygo X delivers this confident drive in more ways than one.

As a compact high-riding crossover, ground clearance has been increased by 11mm from the previous generation, the Aygo X gives the driver more presence and assurance on the road.

The seating position has been raised by 55mm allowing easy eye contact with other road users, particularly cyclists and pedestrians. Furthermore, the A-pillar angle has been increased by 10% to 24º for improved visibility.

Larger wheels and tyres also work with the proven TNGA suspension which, together with improved roll stiffness and lower roll angles, provide exceptional ride comfort and control.

Emotional

Aygo X is a car that knows how to express itself, even when it’s standing still.

In addition to the bold design and spice colour concept, the Aygo X also gives a feeling of robust, go-anywhere attitude with its 40% tyre-to-body ratio as befits a crossover model.

Interior noise levels have been reduced through extensive use and optimisation of sound insulating materials to create a quieter cabin where the Articulation Index has improved by 6%, amongst the top performers in the segment.

Toyota and JBL collaborated to deliver a premium audio system featuring a sound profile that is tailored to the characteristics of the Aygo X. The audio system consists of a four-speaker set up coupled with a 300W amplifier and a large 200mm subwoofer located in the trunk to deliver powerful bass, dynamic speaker response, and clear and wide sound stage.

The sky’s the limit in the Aygo X with the optional retractable canvas top, a first for an A-segment crossover. The new canvas top is designed to maximise drivers’ experience where the opening is enlarged by 40mm with a 20% increased viewing angle.

Using high-quality materials normally found on premium models, the canvas top offers improved water and dust protection. The new wind deflector structure also improves durability and robustness for additional peace of mind.

Standing still, enjoying the quiet, or getting wind in their hair, every driver is guaranteed emotions.

Technologically advanced

The Aygo X is a compact car equipped with some of the latest big new features.

Customers will be able to stay connected with their Aygo X via Toyota Smart Connect and MyT smartphone app.

Toyota Smart Connect centres around a large 9” high definition touchscreen display, ambient lighting and wireless charging, offering customers a seamless user experience with the accompanying MyT smartphone app. With the MyT app, customers can keep track of various vehicle analytics such as driving analytics, fuel levels, warnings and vehicle tracker.

Toyota’s latest multimedia system also offers cloud-based navigation to provide live route information via the always connected services in higher grades. New services will be introduced over time via over-the-air updates, so new software and connected services will be automatically pushed to the system. Toyota Smart Connect also offers wired and wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Advanced full LED lighting technology is also being introduced Toyota’s latest A-segment model, making this technology accessible to more customers. The daytime running lights and turning lights consist of two light pipes surrounded by a subtle glowing light to emphasise the iconic Aygo signature profile in all lighting conditions.

With the Aygo X headlights, we’ve made the front focused and confident. Or, in Toyota design language, ‘keen’. Tadao Mori, Head of Styling, Toyota Motor Europe

The Aygo X takes a big step forward in terms of safety, introducing Toyota Safety Sense as standard in all markets for the first time on a compact A-segment model.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense employs a combination of monocular camera sensor and millimetre-wave radar, Pre-Collision System (PCS) with vehicle detection is now operates at higher speeds. Debuting on the Aygo X are day and night Pedestrian Detection, daytime Cyclist Detection, Collision Mitigation Support, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Emergency Steering Assist.

The Aygo X features additional passive safety features, such as structural reinforcements for impact absorption to ensure all-round safety.

Economical

The Aygo X has been designed to maximise economical performance from the ground up.

For example, the Aygo X has the lowest body-in-white weight of any A- or B-segment car, which helps to deliver excellent fuel economy.

Front bumper and wheel arch mouldings also serve to improve fuel economy by guiding airflow slightly out from the tyres, thereby reducing turbulence around the front and sides of the car. The rear wheel arch mouldings also guide the passing airflow away from the tyres, and direct it to a convergence point at the rear of the car.

The Aygo X is powered by the multiple-award winning 1-litre, 3-cylinder 1KR-FE engine that has been improved to meet European regulations while offering high levels of reliability and performance, with a targeted fuel consumption of only 4.7l/100km and 107 g/km of CO 2 .

Designed and produced in Europe for European customers, the all-new Aygo X will be setting the style in European cities in 2022.

