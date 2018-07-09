The new top model of the Q family: Audi Q8 now available to order

The Audi Q8 combines the best of two worlds – the elegance of a four-door luxury coupe and the convenient versatility of a large SUV. The generously dimensioned interior with variable luggage compartment, state-of-the-art operating and suspension technologies as well as intelligent assistance systems make the Audi Q8 a convincing companion for business and leisure. With the permanent quattro all-wheel drive and a ground clearance of up to 254 millimeters (10.0 in), the SUV coupe can continue when paved roads end. The Audi Q8, which is manufactured at the Bratislava plant, can be ordered in Europe now and will be available at dealers in August. Prices in Germany start at 76,300 euros.