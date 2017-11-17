New T4 petrol engine joins the Volvo S90 and V90 ranges

Volvo Car UK has released a new petrol engine in its premium S90 and V90 model ranges, offering greater choice for drivers.

Motorists who want an alternative to diesel or petrol-electric hybrid power can now opt for the T4 version of the S90 saloon and V90 estate. Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and mated to an automatic gearbox as standard, it generates 190 hp and offers impressive fuel economy figures – 42.2 mpg in the S90 and 40.9 mpg in the V90, both on the combined cycle.

The T4 versions are available from entry-level Momentum to luxurious Inscription Pro form, and share the high level of standard features as their existing diesel and hybrid siblings – this includes Volvo’s ground-breaking Sensus nine-inch touch screen control system, satellite navigation with Real Time Traffic Information*, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive technology, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and leather-faced upholstery. Depending on the trim level, T4 versions are available with wheels ranging from 18 to 21 inches.

The T4 engine joins the S90 and V90 ranges alongside the T6 in the V90 Cross Country, which was the first V90 variant to be offered as a pure petrol.

Volvo Car UK’s Head of Business Sales, Steve Beattie, commented: “Petrol is becoming an increasingly popular choice with motorists, including business users. It’s imperative we offer the range of engines that our customers demand, and we expect strong interest in the S90 and V90 T4.

The S90 and V90 T4 are available to order now.

For more information on the Volvo S90 and V90, and to use the online configurator, please visit www.volvocars.com/uk

