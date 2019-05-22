New T-Cross scores five stars in Euro NCAP

It can’t get any better: the most recent member of the Volkswagen family has now scored five stars. The new T-Cross performed outstandingly in the renowned Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety test. Independent testers awarded the new SUV in the small vehicle segment top scores in all categories. Consequently, this innovative crossover model meets the most stringent safety standards.

T-Cross with many highlights as standard

The new T-Cross features numerous driver assistance systems as standard which had previously only been available in higher vehicle categories. Together with the vehicle’s outstanding crash characteristics and exemplary occupant protection, the systems boost safety, reduce the risk of a collision and improve driving comfort.

As standard, the T-Cross features the Front Assist area monitoring system including Pedestrian Monitoring, City Emergency Braking System, Lane Assist, Hill Start Assist and the proactive occupant protection system. The latter automatically closes windows and the sunroof, tensions seat belts and builds up brake pressure if there is a risk of an accident. The vehicle’s equipment includes lane change assist, Blind Spot Monitor and the associated Rear Traffic Alert. Driver Alert System, Park Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), as part of which the vehicle is controlled by a radar sensor to automatically brake and accelerate, are optionally available.

Euro NCAP recreates the most common accident scenarios as part of comprehensive test procedures. The T-Cross completed all assessment categories with the best score, sometimes even across all categories. Consequently, the vehicle scored a compliance rating of 97 percent in the “Adult occupant protection” category. Only very few vehicles have scored this value, demonstrating that small SUVs can keep up with larger models.

The very high child safety rating of 86 percent underlines how perfectly suitable the T-Cross is for families. The active support systems scored a rating of 80 percent, far better than the previous standard in this vehicle category. In addition to passive protection equipment, the vehicle also features “active Front Assist” to look out for pedestrians’ and cyclists’ safety. With 81 percent the vehicle scored very high results within the currently valid assessment scenarios in this category.

The combination of all individual ratings results in the overall evaluation: five stars! Top score for the T-Cross. Consequently, the new small SUV demonstrates: at Volkswagen, vehicle safety is not a question of the vehicle category.

SOURCE: Volkswagen