NEW SUV PEUGEOT 5008: Designed to go beyond yourself

PEUGEOT is currently the European market leader in compact SUVs with the 5008 and 3008.

The SUV PEUGEOT 5008, with more than 300,000 vehicles produced since its launch in 2017, has achieved outstanding commercial performance in both Europe and internationally.

The PEUGEOT brand is proud to present the new SUV PEUGEOT 5008.

With a bold new style it is establishing the design codes of tomorrow whilst offering more calibre and modernity, with a redesigned front end, new Full LED rear lights, new body colours and a new “Black Pack” option.

The new SUV PEUGEOT 5008 features the latest technologies, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® heightens sensations with a new high-quality display receiver, a new 10-inch high-definition touch screen and provides greater safety by providing the latest in driving aids.

Designed to excel, the new SUV PEUGEOT 5008 will accompany you in your everyday tasks and in your leisure activities. There are limitless options with its new modularity, capable of carrying up to 7 people and without compromising on driving pleasure and comfort.

The new SUV PEUGEOT 5008 features the new commercial range structure, recently introduced on the PEUGEOT 308. This comprises 3 levels of finishes with, for each of them, an additional set of equipment known as a “pack”.

Depending on the country of sale, the NEW PEUGEOT 5008 SUV can be purchased on the “PEUGEOT STORE” online sales site, which offers 100% digital purchase, trade-in, financing and delivery options.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT