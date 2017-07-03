The all-new Subaru Impreza makes European debut at the 67th International Motor Show

Subaru are pleased to announce that the All-New Impreza will be unveiled at the 67th Frankfurt International Motor Show on the 12th September.

Impreza has been built to be safe and secure with a fun driving experience, and comes equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and Boxer engine. Impreza is the second model to launch on the Subaru Global Platform and has an 5mm lower centre of gravity than outgoing Impreza, improving handling stability, hazard avoidance and increasing steering response.

New safety features are fitted as standard including EyeSight, Subaru’s advanced driver assist technology. The new iteration aims to offer world-class collision safety for total peace of mind and an engaging driving experience.

Across the globe, the All-New Impreza was awarded Japanese Car of the Year in December 2016. Impreza has also received high safety scores at the crash safety evaluations in the regions where tests have been conducted. In the US, Impreza made the Wards 10 Best Interiors list for interior design and styling, and for its easy-to-use multimedia system.

The Impreza model was first launched in 1992. Since then, approximately 2.5 million units have been sold worldwide and 250,000 units across Europe.

