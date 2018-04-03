New Ssangyong Musso Pick-Up to feature at the CV show

The essential elements that inform the new SsangYong Musso

Strong, functional and safe

Modern and extremely strong body-on-frame construction

Euro pallet sized load deck

1 tonne payload*

3.5 tonne towing capability* – the benchmark for those who tow large work trailers, caravans & horseboxes

Safety aids including six airbags on all models

Style – inside and out

Great looks complement the pick-up’s strength and rugged off-road capability

Contemporary and refined interior – unusual in a utility vehicle – sets Musso apart

Heritage & value

Draws on SsangYong’s deep experience of building 4×4 vehicles for over 60 years

Competitive UK pricing

Comprehensive list of standard equipment

Sector leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty

Connectivity & technology

DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity on all models

Apple CarPlay

Google Android Auto

The all-new SsangYong Musso pick-up arrives in the UK this summer, and will be the star of the SsangYong stand at the CV Show.

Entering the fast-growing and highly competitive pick-up market segment, the new Musso is an extremely competent multi-purpose vehicle with traditional SsangYong values – comprehensively equipped, a sector leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty with a value for money package expected at launch.

As Korea’s leading and only SUV and 4×4 specialist manufacturer, SsangYong is committed to refreshing its entire product portfolio, and recently completed its SUV model line-up by launching its all-new flagship model, Rexton.

Now, just a few months later it is launching this brand-new pick-up. This new Musso pick-up – Musso means rhinoceros in Korean – takes its strong, tough and powerful image from the SUV of the same name employed by the brand since the 1990s.

Built on the same architecture as the new Rexton, Musso shares its body-on-frame construction to give an extremely strong vehicle that delivers excellent off-road driving performance and safety from its quad-frame and four-wheel-drive system.

Designed to carry passengers in comfort and loads securely, Musso combines a five-seat crew-cab body style with a workman-like load deck that will transport a full-sized Euro pallet. It also carries over 1-tonne* in load weight, and tows trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes*. This combination of utility pick-up and SUV means Musso offers the perfect blend of functionality, practicality, performance and comfort to the driver and family or workmates.

Musso is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine found in the Rexton, and delivers a maximum power of 181ps at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 420Nm at 1,600 to 2,600 rpm (automatic transmission). It is available with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic with its success proven by a number of other automotive brands.

Inside, Musso is extremely well equipped compared with other pick-ups, and as well as offering excellent shoulder and leg room, Nappa leather seats can be found on the top of the range model for luxury and comfort. DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity feature across the range, while all but the entry level model feature a state-of-the-art infotainment system that includes an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wi-fi mirroring.

Styling

Exterior design

The exterior design of the Musso gives the vehicle a bold and muscular stance, and is inspired by ‘the dignified motion of nature’, one of the elements of SsangYong’s design language, Nature-born 3 Motion.

A bold chrome line across the radiator grille and the curves of the bonnet present a robust look and the impression of strength. The shoulder wing grille – now a characteristic styling cue of all new SsangYong models – stretches out to the headlights, while the dynamic character lines to the side and especially the rear, add a sense of power and volume to the vehicle.

The doors are designed to cover the sills along the lower part of the body to ensure passengers don’t pick up dirt from the side of the vehicle when getting in and out, and the 20-inch wheels on the top line model add to the Musso’s overall presence.

The load deck affords an extremely useful cargo area that is large enough to carry a Euro pallet. It also comes equipped with a 12V/120W power outlet and rotating hooks to help strap-down loads such as tools and equipment.

Interior design

The interior of the new Musso is completely new. Perhaps unexpectedly for a utility vehicle, it brings a level of refinement and contemporary ambiance that’s more akin to a premium SUV yet still feels robust and durable, complementing the exterior look of a pick-up.

Remarkably well equipped, it features soft-textured Nappa leather seats on the top line model. Most models feature heated front seats which are also ventilated to make long journeys more pleasant whatever the temperature.

With one of the most spacious interiors in its segment, the second row of seats is designed for three passengers to travel comfortably with plenty of leg and elbow room.

Driving performance

Powertrain

The new Musso powertrain employs a 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine manufactured by SsangYong, which delivers maximum power of 181PS and torque 420Nm (auto). This highly efficient, quiet and proven e-XDi220 engine delivers progressive acceleration from a standing start, and strong low-end torque typical of SsangYong power units.

Transmission is either a 6-speed manual, or Aisin 6-speed automatic as used by several other marques for its smooth gear changing and durability.

The car’s four-wheel drive system draws on SsangYong’s years of experience in all-wheel-drive technology. For better efficiency and greater fuel economy, it features part time 4×4 with power delivered permanently to the rear wheels, and front wheel drive dialed in electronically as required, with high and low ratios available as on and off-road conditions demand.

The noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels on new Musso are excellent, the result of its eight body mounts and polyester wheel-arch linings, and reduced road noise so passengers can travel in comfort. The engine bay also includes better sealing to improve sound, dust and waterproofing, while the fitment of large rubber engine mounts helps reduce engine noise and vibration.

The amount of wind noise is also reduced thanks to detailing such as fourfold door sealing and aerodynamically designed wiper blades.

Safety

With new technologies and features, the new SsangYong Musso ensures excellent levels of safety and includes up to six airbags.

With the high-strength steel construction of its Quad-frame, the vehicle is stiffer than its competitors, achieved by using 1.5Gpa-grade ultra-strength steel – a world first, and featuring 81.7% high strength steel. This not only gives greatly improved body strength but also reduced weight.

The pick-up also features impact absorbing elements in the steering wheel and steering column to minimise injuries from a frontal collision, while the structure and materials employed in the frontal area of the body are designed to improve pedestrian safety.

Infotainment & convenience

All models will feature an advanced infotainment system that includes DAB radio, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity, while Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and device mirroring come with the middle and top specification models, with everything displayed on an 8.0” screen.

Other features include electric windows, central locking, air-conditioning with fine dust filters and a 12V/120W power outlet in the cargo deck area.

* UK specification to be confirmed

5-year limitless mileage warranty

All models in the SsangYong range are covered by a best-in-class 5-year limitless mileage warranty. Designed to be totally transparent and give customers complete peace of mind, ‘limitless’ means just that: not a maximum mileage condition that some brands impose in their small print. All the major mechanical components are covered including wheel bearings, suspension joints and bushes, steering joints, shock absorbers and even the audio system. Wearable components such as clutch discs and brake friction materials which could have their life reduced by poor driving are covered for one year or 12,500 miles, and the battery and paintwork for three years.

Made in Korea

SsangYong cars are manufactured in South Korea by SsangYong Motor, which is 73 per cent owned by the Indian engineering conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, and imported into the UK by SsangYong Motor UK. Established in 1954, SsangYong is Korea’s oldest vehicle manufacturer and only 4×4 and SUV specialist producer. There are currently some 65 SsangYong dealers covering England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with new locations being added to the network all the time.

MUSSO – Technical specification Engine and drivetrain Drivetrain Part time 4WD Engine capacity (cc) 2,157 Engine configuration 4 in-line Emission standard Euro VI Bore x stroke (mm) 86.2 x 92.4 Compression ratio 15.5:1 Transmission 6 speed manual Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission Performance Maximum power kW/rpm 133.1/4,000 ps/rpm 181/4,000 Maximum torque Nm/rpm 400/1,400-2,800 (man) / 420/1,600-2,600 (auto) kg.m/rpm 40.8/1,400-2,800 Top speed (mph) 121 115 Fuel consumption and emissions Fuel Diesel Urban mpg (l/100km) 29.1 (9.7) 25.9 (10.9) Extra urban mpg (l/100km) 40.1 (6.9) 39.2 (7.2) Combined mpg (l/100km) 35.8 (7.9) 32.8 (8.6) Fuel tank capacity (litres) 75 CO2 emissions (g/km) 211 226 Dimensions Length (mm) 5,095 Width (mm) 1,950 Height with roof rails (mm) 1,840 Wheelbase (mm) 3,100 Track: front/rear (mm) 1,640 Overhang: front/rear (mm) 890/1,105 Ground clearance – between axles (mm) 215 Min turning radius (m) 5.91 Gross vehicle weight (kg) 2,880 Kerb weight (kg) 2,080-2,177 2,090-2,192 Max braked trailer load (kg) 3,200 (man)* 3,500 (auto)* Max unbraked trailer load (kg) 750 Towbar max load (kg) 112kg (man) / 120kg (auto) Payload 1,050kg* Departure angle (deg) 22 Ramp angle (deg) 20 Insurance Group TBC

* – UK specification to be confirmed

