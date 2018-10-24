New SSAB Domex Plus speeds up production

SSAB Domex® Plus is part of the SSAB Domex® family, although it is practically a brand-new steel.

The steel adds a new level of performance for companies doing stamping, punching, slitting and complicated die forming. It is particularly well suited to high-volume automated production lines.

The steel that goes beyond premium

SSAB Domex®Plus changes many perceptions of what is possible, even with today’s premium steels. The production process gives SSAB Domex®Plus an extremely fine microstructure, which has a strong positive effect on the steel’s mechanical properties.

SSAB Domex®Plus has a guaranteed value for impact toughness that goes as low as -60°C and a typical value of 300 J at -20°C.

In mechanical cutting, the edge shows practically no burrs or ridges. The cut surface is very smooth and free from micro-cracks, also at very high cutting speeds.

Another important aspect is the superior local formability. High-stress bending and forming can be performed without cracks, improving yield and quality of the final product drastically.

The tool-friendly steel

SSAB Domex®Plus has high tolerance for worn tools. When punching tool edges start to become dull and tool clearances are growing, SSAB Domex®Plus keeps performing. Longer production runs and fewer tool changes naturally make the production more cost-effective.

SOURCE: SSAB