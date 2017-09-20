All-new Škoda Karoq set to shake up the SUV sector with prices starting from £20,875

ŠKODA has announced prices and final specifications for its all-new Karoq model. Positioned below the large Kodiaq model in the brand’s updated SUV range, ŠKODA’s striking newcomer will cost from just £20,875 when order books open on 3 October. Generously equipped and packed with safety and comfort features, the all-new Karoq also introduces a striking look that showcases ŠKODA’s new SUV design language.

The all-new Karoq will be available in three familiar trim levels; SE, SE L and Edition – with each grade offering exceptional levels of equipment.

SE models feature 17-inch Ratikon alloy wheels, privacy glass, LED rear lights, dual-zone climate control, front assist, pedestrian monitor, and driver fatigue sensor as standard.

SE L models are priced from £23,165 and add a host of additional features, including 18-inch Braga alloy wheels, Amundsen satellite navigation with 8-inch touchscreen display, Smartlink+, keyless entry and start/stop, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system, heated front seats, and Alcantara upholstery. Customers opting for the SE L also benefit from a colour multifunction trip computer, rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors as standard.

Introduced to celebrate the launch of the all-new Karoq, the range-topping Edition trim offers customers the highest possible specification. All Edition models come with 19-inch Crater alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, metallic paint and leather upholstery as standard. Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2-inch touchscreen display & gesture control, electrically operated boot and LED ambient lighting are also included in the standard specification, along with a host of safety and driver assistance systems. These include Lane assist, Blind spot protection with Rear traffic alert and Traffic sign recognition. Despite its remarkably high specification, Edition models start from just £27,110 OTR.

At launch Karoq customers can choose from four engine options – two TSI petrol units with outputs of 115PS and 150PS, and two TDI diesels also with power outputs of 115PS and 150PS. All four are available with a seven-speed DSG transmission as an option, with the most powerful diesel model – the 2.0 TDI 150PS, also available with four-wheel drive.

Like its larger SUV sibling, the Kodiaq, the all-new Karoq offers exceptional practicality for families on the move. Thanks to its generous wheelbase of 2,638mm, passengers enjoy plenty of legroom, while the Varioflex seating system (standard on SE L and Edition models, optional on SE) allows owners to adapt the rear of the car to meet their exact needs. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats that can be individually adjusted or completely removed to create a maximum load volume of 1,810 litres.

Order books for the all-new Karoq open on 3 October, with first deliveries expected mid-January.

KAROQ SE CO 2 VED Band Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.0 TSI 115PS 119 G £20,875.00 22% £20,660.00 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG 118 G £22,175.00 22% £21,960.00 1.5 TSI 150PS 123 G £22,225.00 23% £22,010.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 125 G £23,525.00 24% £23,310.00 1.6 TDI 115PS 120 G £22,905.00 26% £22,690.00 1.6 TDI 115PS DSG 117 G £24,205.00 25% £23,990.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 131 H £25,505.00 28% £25,250.00 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 137 H £26,805.00 29% £26,550.00 KAROQ SE L CO 2 VED Band Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.0 TSI 115PS 121 G £23,165.00 23% £22,950.00 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG 120 G £24,465.00 23% £24,250.00 1.5 TSI 150PS 125 G £24,515.00 24% £24,300.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 127 G £25,815.00 24% £25,600.00 1.6 TDI 115PS 120 G £25,195.00 26% £24,980.00 1.6 TDI 115PS DSG 117 G £26,495.00 25% £26,280.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 132 H £27,795.00 28% £27,540.00 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 138 H £29,095.00 29% £28,840.00 KAROQ EDITION CO 2 VED Band Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.5 TSI 150PS 125 G £27,110.00 24% £26,895.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 127 G £28,410.00 24% £28,195.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 132 H £30,390.00 28% £30,135.00 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 138 H £31,690.00 29% £31,435.00

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

Karoq SE

17″ Ratikon alloy wheels

3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel (with paddles on DSG models)

Alarm with interior monitoring, back up horn and tilt sensor, with SAFE function

Automatic headlight control

Black roof rails

Body coloured door mirrors and handles

Bolero radio with 8 speakers and voice control

Bottle holders in the front (1.5 litre bottle) driver and passenger door panels

Cargo elements in boot

Chrome framed air vents

Chrome interior door handles

Cruise control with speed limiter

DAB & Bluetooth®

Driver fatigue sensor

Dual-zone climate control

Electrically adjustable, heated and foldable door mirrors with auto dimming and boarding spots

Electronic parking brake with autohold function

Emergency brake signal

ESC (incl. ABS+MSR+ASR+EDS+HBA+DSR+RBS+MKB)

Foldable hooks in the boot

Foldable table on front seat backrests

Front assist radar scanning of the space in front of the car, automatic braking

Front centre armrest with storage compartment, rear air vents and 12V socket

Front, head, knee, curtain and front side airbags

Front fog lights

Glovebox (illuminated and cooled)

Halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights

Height adjustable driver and passenger seat

Ice scraper

ISOFIX child seat preparation, outer rear

Light and rain sensor with auto-dimming rear view mirror

Light assistant (including coming home, leaving home and tunnel light)

Lumbar support for front seats

Multifunction trip computer

Net programme in boot

Passenger airbag with swtich-off function

Pedestrian monitor

Privacy glass

Rear LED lights (low functionality)

Rear parking sensors

Rear seats fixed, folding and divided 60:40

Remote central locking (with 2 keys)

Removable LED torch in the boot

Small leather package

Smartlink

Tyre pressure monitor

Tyre repair kit

Umbrella under passenger seat

Karoq SE L (in addition to SE)

18″ Braga alloy wheels

Alcantara upholstery

Amundsen satellite navigation with 8″ touchscreen display with maps Europe, SD card, voice

control and integrated Wi-fi

control and integrated Wi-fi Chrome package

Chrome roof rails

Colour multifunction trip computer

Drive mode select with Off road function for 4×4 models. (Not available with 1.0 TSI 115PS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights

Headlight washers

Heated front seats

Infotainment Online 1 year

Keyless entry and start/stop

LED cornering front fog lights

Rear LED lights (high functionality)

Rear view camera

Smartlink+

Storage compartment below the passenger seat

Textile floor mats

Varioflex seats

Karoq Edition (in addition to SE L)

19″ Crater alloy wheels.

Blind spot detection with Rear traffic alert

Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2″ touchscreen display with maps Europe, SD card, voice

control and integrated Wi-fi

control and integrated Wi-fi Electrically adjustable, heated and foldable door mirrors with auto dimming, memory function

and boarding spots

and boarding spots Electrically operated boot

Electrically operated front seats with memory function

Gesture control

Lane assist

Leather upholstery

LED ambient lighting

Metallic paint

Panoramic sunroof

Traffic sign recognition

Wireless phone charging and Phone box

