All-new Škoda Karoq set to shake up the SUV sector with prices starting from £20,875

ŠKODA has announced prices and final specifications for its all-new Karoq model. Positioned below the large Kodiaq model in the brand’s updated SUV range, ŠKODA’s striking newcomer will cost from just £20,875 when order books open on 3 October. Generously equipped and packed with safety and comfort features, the all-new Karoq also introduces a striking look that showcases ŠKODA’s new SUV design language.
The all-new Karoq will be available in three familiar trim levels; SE, SE L and Edition – with each grade offering exceptional levels of equipment.
SE models feature 17-inch Ratikon alloy wheels, privacy glass, LED rear lights, dual-zone climate control, front assist, pedestrian monitor, and driver fatigue sensor as standard.
SE L models are priced from £23,165 and add a host of additional features, including 18-inch Braga alloy wheels, Amundsen satellite navigation with 8-inch touchscreen display, Smartlink+, keyless entry and start/stop, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system, heated front seats, and Alcantara upholstery. Customers opting for the SE L also benefit from a colour multifunction trip computer, rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors as standard.
Introduced to celebrate the launch of the all-new Karoq, the range-topping Edition trim offers customers the highest possible specification. All Edition models come with 19-inch Crater alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, metallic paint and leather upholstery as standard. Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2-inch touchscreen display & gesture control, electrically operated boot and LED ambient lighting are also included in the standard specification, along with a host of safety and driver assistance systems. These include Lane assist, Blind spot protection with Rear traffic alert and Traffic sign recognition. Despite its remarkably high specification, Edition models start from just £27,110 OTR.
At launch Karoq customers can choose from four engine options – two TSI petrol units with outputs of 115PS and 150PS, and two TDI diesels also with power outputs of 115PS and 150PS. All four are available with a seven-speed DSG transmission as an option, with the most powerful diesel model – the 2.0 TDI 150PS, also available with four-wheel drive.
Like its larger SUV sibling, the Kodiaq, the all-new Karoq offers exceptional practicality for families on the move. Thanks to its generous wheelbase of 2,638mm, passengers enjoy plenty of legroom, while the Varioflex seating system (standard on SE L and Edition models, optional on SE) allows owners to adapt the rear of the car to meet their exact needs. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats that can be individually adjusted or completely removed to create a maximum load volume of 1,810 litres.
Order books for the all-new Karoq open on 3 October, with first deliveries expected mid-January.
|KAROQ SE
|CO2
|VED Band
|Recommended OTR
|BiK 2017/18
|P11D value
|1.0 TSI 115PS
|119
|G
|£20,875.00
|22%
|£20,660.00
|1.0 TSI 115PS DSG
|118
|G
|£22,175.00
|22%
|£21,960.00
|1.5 TSI 150PS
|123
|G
|£22,225.00
|23%
|£22,010.00
|1.5 TSI 150PS DSG
|125
|G
|£23,525.00
|24%
|£23,310.00
|1.6 TDI 115PS
|120
|G
|£22,905.00
|26%
|£22,690.00
|1.6 TDI 115PS DSG
|117
|G
|£24,205.00
|25%
|£23,990.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4
|131
|H
|£25,505.00
|28%
|£25,250.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4
|137
|H
|£26,805.00
|29%
|£26,550.00
|KAROQ SE L
|CO2
|VED Band
|Recommended OTR
|BiK 2017/18
|P11D value
|1.0 TSI 115PS
|121
|G
|£23,165.00
|23%
|£22,950.00
|1.0 TSI 115PS DSG
|120
|G
|£24,465.00
|23%
|£24,250.00
|1.5 TSI 150PS
|125
|G
|£24,515.00
|24%
|£24,300.00
|1.5 TSI 150PS DSG
|127
|G
|£25,815.00
|24%
|£25,600.00
|1.6 TDI 115PS
|120
|G
|£25,195.00
|26%
|£24,980.00
|1.6 TDI 115PS DSG
|117
|G
|£26,495.00
|25%
|£26,280.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4
|132
|H
|£27,795.00
|28%
|£27,540.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4
|138
|H
|£29,095.00
|29%
|£28,840.00
|KAROQ EDITION
|CO2
|VED Band
|Recommended OTR
|BiK 2017/18
|P11D value
|1.5 TSI 150PS
|125
|G
|£27,110.00
|24%
|£26,895.00
|1.5 TSI 150PS DSG
|127
|G
|£28,410.00
|24%
|£28,195.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4
|132
|H
|£30,390.00
|28%
|£30,135.00
|2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4
|138
|H
|£31,690.00
|29%
|£31,435.00
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Karoq SE
- 17″ Ratikon alloy wheels
- 3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel (with paddles on DSG models)
- Alarm with interior monitoring, back up horn and tilt sensor, with SAFE function
- Automatic headlight control
- Black roof rails
- Body coloured door mirrors and handles
- Bolero radio with 8 speakers and voice control
- Bottle holders in the front (1.5 litre bottle) driver and passenger door panels
- Cargo elements in boot
- Chrome framed air vents
- Chrome interior door handles
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- DAB & Bluetooth®
- Driver fatigue sensor
- Dual-zone climate control
- Electrically adjustable, heated and foldable door mirrors with auto dimming and boarding spots
- Electronic parking brake with autohold function
- Emergency brake signal
- ESC (incl. ABS+MSR+ASR+EDS+HBA+DSR+RBS+MKB)
- Foldable hooks in the boot
- Foldable table on front seat backrests
- Front assist radar scanning of the space in front of the car, automatic braking
- Front centre armrest with storage compartment, rear air vents and 12V socket
- Front, head, knee, curtain and front side airbags
- Front fog lights
- Glovebox (illuminated and cooled)
- Halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights
- Height adjustable driver and passenger seat
- Ice scraper
- ISOFIX child seat preparation, outer rear
- Light and rain sensor with auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Light assistant (including coming home, leaving home and tunnel light)
- Lumbar support for front seats
- Multifunction trip computer
- Net programme in boot
- Passenger airbag with swtich-off function
- Pedestrian monitor
- Privacy glass
- Rear LED lights (low functionality)
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear seats fixed, folding and divided 60:40
- Remote central locking (with 2 keys)
- Removable LED torch in the boot
- Small leather package
- Smartlink
- Tyre pressure monitor
- Tyre repair kit
- Umbrella under passenger seat
Karoq SE L (in addition to SE)
- 18″ Braga alloy wheels
- Alcantara upholstery
- Amundsen satellite navigation with 8″ touchscreen display with maps Europe, SD card, voice
control and integrated Wi-fi
- Chrome package
- Chrome roof rails
- Colour multifunction trip computer
- Drive mode select with Off road function for 4×4 models. (Not available with 1.0 TSI 115PS)
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights
- Headlight washers
- Heated front seats
- Infotainment Online 1 year
- Keyless entry and start/stop
- LED cornering front fog lights
- Rear LED lights (high functionality)
- Rear view camera
- Smartlink+
- Storage compartment below the passenger seat
- Textile floor mats
- Varioflex seats
Karoq Edition (in addition to SE L)
- 19″ Crater alloy wheels.
- Blind spot detection with Rear traffic alert
- Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2″ touchscreen display with maps Europe, SD card, voice
control and integrated Wi-fi
- Electrically adjustable, heated and foldable door mirrors with auto dimming, memory function
and boarding spots
- Electrically operated boot
- Electrically operated front seats with memory function
- Gesture control
- Lane assist
- Leather upholstery
- LED ambient lighting
- Metallic paint
- Panoramic sunroof
- Traffic sign recognition
- Wireless phone charging and Phone box