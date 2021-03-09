New ŠKODA FABIA excels in demanding endurance tests

ŠKODA engineers are putting the finishing touches to the fourth-generation FABIA. They are simulating various driving situations, putting the new small car through its paces and fine-tuning it on a secret test track. Computer simulations are also being used to ensure the best possible driving safety, optimum aerodynamics and maximum driving comfort.

ŠKODA AUTO has once again improved the active and passive safety of the new FABIA and expanded the range of assistance systems and connectivity services available.

The new FABIA’s safety and comfort features also include assistance systems that were previously reserved exclusively for higher vehicle classes. Fuel consumption and emission values have been significantly reduced compared to the predecessor thanks to several ingenious aerodynamic refinements. The drag coefficient has also been reduced from cw 0.32 to cw 0.28, making the FABIA the best in the small car segment.

