A new Škoda for China – first sketches of the mainstream city SUV

ŠKODA in China has released first sketches of a new model: an SUV, which has been specially designed and developed for the requirements of Chinese urban customers. Following on from the ŠKODA KODIAQ and the ŠKODA KAROQ, the new mainstream city SUV will be the third member of the brand’s SUV family for the Chinese market. The model is celebrating its debut in the run-up to the 2018 Beijing Motor Show.

With the launches of the KODIAQ and the KAROQ, ŠKODA’s SUV campaign is already in full swing. Now ŠKODA has transferred their expressive design into a new mainstream city SUV for the Chinese market, underlining the brand’s emotive strength. The crystalline design details, a common feature of all ŠKODA SUVs, are evidence of the new mainstream urban SUV’s rugged character. They also emphasise its elegant attributes and high level of quality. As is the case with the KODIAQ and the KAROQ, the company’s SUV design language featured on the model enhances ŠKODA’s latest family member.

The exhibition premiere of the new ŠKODA SUV is one of the highlights at this year’s Beijing Motor Show. ŠKODA incorporates specific requirements and preferences of the Chinese customer regarding concept, design and features of newly developed models. The radiator grille and headlights form one unit. The lower side panels flow towards the rear, thereby intensifying the car’s distinctive wheel arches. The rear and tail lights create a crystalline shape.

ŠKODA’s SUV strategy is key to the brand’s growth. With an SUV market share of over 30 per cent in the first quarter, ŠKODA plays an important role in the Chinese market. Now, the third ŠKODA SUV is ready to be launched and will be celebrating its debut at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show.

China is ŠKODA’s strongest single market in the world; one in every four cars is sold here. In 2017 the car manufacturer increased deliveries in China by 2.5 per cent to 325,000 vehicles. This makes last year ŠKODA’s best year to date after having re-entered the Chinese market in 2007.

The foundations for ŠKODA’s future profitable growth in China were laid, when representatives of Volkswagen, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and ŠKODA AUTO signed a memorandum of understanding on 30 March 2016 during a state visit of the Chinese president Xi Jinping to the Czech Republic, concerning a five-year investment plan worth over two billion euros. The objective is to expand the model range, for example by adding several SUVs and vehicles with alternative

drive systems.

