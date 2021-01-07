New ŠKODA AUTO SUV for the Indian market is named KUSHAQ

The first production model from the INDIA 2.0 project spearheaded by ŠKODA AUTO on the Indian subcontinent has been named KUSHAQ. This mid-size SUV’s designation is derived from Sanskrit, an Indian language that is thousands of years old. In the “language of the gods”, still used today, the word “kushak” denotes a king or an emperor. This complements the powerful appearance of the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ to perfection. The spelling with the letter “K” at the beginning and the letter “Q” at the end is in keeping with the distinctive nomenclature for the internationally successful ŠKODA KODIAQ, KAROQ and KAMIQ SUV models. The new ŠKODA KUSHAQ will have its world premiere in March 2021.

The release of the new KUSHAQ is about to ring in a new era for ŠKODA AUTO on the Indian subcontinent. This is the region where the Czech car manufacturer oversees all Volkswagen Group activities within the scope of the INDIA 2.0 project, which encompasses a model offensive consisting of four new ŠKODA and Volkswagen mid-size models, starting with the KUSHAQ. All of these vehicles will be based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which ŠKODA AUTO has specifically adapted to meet the needs of the Indian market.

The ambitious goals on the Indian market are underlined by selecting the name KUSHAQ, which comes from Sanskrit – a language that according to Hindu mythology was created by the god Brahma. As the traditional language of religion, the arts and the sciences, Sanskrit is still in use today and counts as one of the 22 official languages of India. ŠKODA has adapted the spelling of the word “kushak”, meaning a king or emperor, to match its SUV nomenclature. This is why the ŠKODA KUSHAQ is written with a “K” at the beginning and a “Q” at the end, just like the successful KODIAQ, KAROQ and KAMIQ SUV models. The new SUV combines signature ŠKODA AUTO qualities such as a distinctive design, superior comfort and safety as well as excellent value for money with the features demanded by sophisticated Indian customers.

SOURCE: ŠKODA