New SEAT Ibiza named “Best First Car” in Parkers New Car Awards 2018

The all-new SEAT Ibiza continues to storm the supermini segment, picking up the honour of “Best First Car” in the Parkers New Car Awards 2018, announced today.

The stylish Spanish newcomer is fast emerging as the benchmark model in a fiercely competitive market, seeing off the new Ford Fiesta in Parkers’ shortlist of cars that are ideal for first-time buyers.

The Parkers review team were instantly impressed by the fifth-generation of SEAT’s iconic model, reporting: “The SEAT Ibiza has grown up. It looks fantastic, has a well-specified interior with genuine space for four, plus a comprehensive selection of frugal engines to choose from. It’s keenly priced and offers one of the best drives in the supermini class.”

Parkers Editor Keith Adams added: “There’s so much about the Ibiza that will make you question why you’d ever want a larger car. It satisfies on many levels and feels so grown up and polished in the process.”

Richard Harrison, SEAT UK Director, said: “The all-new Ibiza is hugely important for SEAT, it’s one of the defining pillars of our fast-growing brand. Winning the Parkers award shows how we’re connecting with customers and giving them a genuinely exciting alternative. This is a car that doesn’t just do the job, it aims for excellence in every aspect – it looks great, it’s fun to drive, it’s well built and loaded with technology, not to mention hard to beat on value and running costs.”

