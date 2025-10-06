New Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan: even more of the essentials, still at an affordable price

Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan play a key role in the enduring success of Dacia

Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan play a key role in the enduring success of Dacia. Sandero is Europe’s best-selling retail car, a position held since 2017. In 2024, Sandero was even Europe’s best-selling car across all channels, and the first Dacia to sell more than 300,000 units in a single year (309,392 units*, an increase of 14.5% on 2023).

A vehicle unique in Europe, Jogger is continuing to gain momentum. In 2024, it was the second best-selling vehicle in the European C-segment excluding SUVs, with a total of 96,440 units, an increase of 2.4% on 2023.

At the same time, Logan remains one of the brand’s main assets on international markets.

Continuing this success story, Dacia is announcing extensive upgrades across all four models, offering even greater value for money with a price/features ratio that is still unique on the market.

*Including Sandero Stepway, which accounts for around two-thirds of the total.

Exterior design: the start of a new chapter

Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan are iconic Dacia models, “guardians” of a design style that goes straight to the essential.

Today, they are the first brand models to adopt the new LED light signature featuring an inverted ‘T’ over the new headlamps, underlining the car’s robust stance and also its identity as a Dacia.

The light signature is connected to the grille – also new – by a fine line of pixel-like white dots, standing out clearly against the black of the grille.

The new grille/headlamp unit is a perfect fit with the new bumper, creating a seamless whole. The entire front end appears to be made from a single piece, simple, modern but still essential.

At the rear, the new design of the LED ‘pixel’ lights underlines the personality of Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger. On Jogger, the lights are an extension of the tailgate window, for a simple look. As the lights are vertical in shape, they follow the contours of the wings, visually reinforcing the car’s sturdy design and stance.

The robust design of Sandero Stepway is underlined by a new matt black strip of striped design running between the rear lights and the redesigned bumper.

Sandero Stepway and Jogger reassert their outdoor qualities with new protections on the wheel arches, lower body and fog lamp surrounds in Starkle®. Invented by Dacia engineers and used for the first time on new Duster, Starkle® contains 20% of recycled plastic. This composition gives the material a speckled look, with white particles. Used untreated and unpainted, Starkle® has a smaller carbon footprint in production and is less vulnerable to everyday scratches.

Depending on finish, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan gain new cover wheels or light alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna as standard from the expression finish.

A new metallic body colour Amber Yellow makes its appearance on Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan, while Sandstone is now available on Sandero, Jogger and Logan.

An interior design for everyday living

In a nod to the link between exterior and interior design, the new dashboard air vents feature an inverted ‘T’ design, like the light signature. The dashboard and front doors gain a new trim in blue cloth with the expression finish and blue denim with the journey finish.

Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan feature new, more durable fabrics on the seats, dashboard and doors, giving the interior a welcoming look. With the essential and expression finishes, the seats are upholstered in a new cloth fabric: black on Jogger, Sandero and Logan, and light blue on Sandero Stepway. The journey finish ships with new blue denim upholstery for a warm, contemporary look, while the extreme finish keeps its emblematic washable microcloud TEP upholstery in green and black, along with rubber floor mats at the front and rear and in the boot.

The optimised ergonomics of the new steering wheel make it particularly enjoyable to use. On the 155 and Eco-G 120 hybrid automatic powertrains, driving comfort is further enhanced by the new E-Shifter – intuitive and elegant – and the steering wheel paddles (available only on Eco-G 120 with the automatic gearbox).

Customers today expect seamless, advanced connectivity. Addressing this requirement, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan are now available with a new multimedia system featuring a 10” central screen and connected navigation, as well as a phone induction charger (see below). For a complete, optimal experience, the 7” digital instrument panel gains a new interface design.

Like all Dacia models, new Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan ship with YouClip, a simple, ingenious system for securing a wide range of dedicated accessories at key points around the passenger compartment in a practical and robust way. Logan ships as standard with two YouClip anchor points, one on the dashboard and one at the back of the central console. Sandero and Sandero Stepway ship with an additional anchor point inside the tailgate. Jogger adds another anchor point on one side of the boot. These anchor points can be used for a tablet holder, storage pouch, phone holder, coat hanger, etc. Two new YouClip-compatible accessories are also now available in the Dacia network: a glasses case and a shopping bag.

New powertrains for improved driveability and efficiency

New hybrid 155 powertrain: the best of Dacia hybrid technology on Sandero Stepway and Jogger

Introduced on Bigster, the new hybrid 155 powertrain is now available on Jogger, replacing the hybrid 140. It will be available on Sandero Stepway in the fourth quarter of 2026, giving it an electrified powertrain for the first time.

The hybrid 155 combines a 109 hp 1.8l 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter/generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox with four gears for the ICE engine and two others for electric operation. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

This powerful new powertrain (155 hp, 170 Nm of torque) and high-performance automatic gearbox deliver exceptional day-to-day driveability, along with a 10% reduction in emissions and fuel consumption compared with Jogger’s previous hybrid 140 powertrain. In the city, Jogger can remain in all-electric mode for up to 80% of driving time. Further, the car always starts up in all-electric mode.

New Eco-G 120: the first LPG powertrain available with an automatic gearbox

Europe’s undisputed leader in LPG vehicles, Dacia is the only manufacturer to offer flex-fuel petrol/LPG powertrains on all its ICE models, under the Eco-G label. Dacia’s Eco-G powertrains are designed for comfort, simplicity and versatility in everyday use, cutting emissions in LPG mode by around 10% compared with a petrol engine of the same output.

New Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan Eco-G 120 are now available with a new, more powerful 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged flex-fuel powertrain (120 hp compared with 100 hp previously), combining all the advantages of LPG with those of an automatic gearbox for the first time. The smooth, responsive 6-speed dual-clutch transmission is available on all models as an alternative to the 6-speed manual gearbox.

Allowing customers to enjoy the benefits of LPG for even longer, Dacia has increased the capacity of its LPG tanks:

49.6l instead of 40l on Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan

48.8l instead of 40l on Jogger

As a result, the range in LPG mode is increased by 20%. The total range (LPG + petrol) is 1,590 km for Sandero & Logan and 1,480 km for Stepway & Jogger.

Duster is also available with this new powertrain, replacing the Eco-G 100.

New TCe 100 engine: improved driveability with Sandero and Logan

The 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine available on Sandero and Logan now delivers 100 hp – compared with 90 hp previously – for improved day-to-day driveability. It is still coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox

Still available…

Sandero Stepway and Jogger remain available with the TCe 110 petrol engine and 6-speed manual gearbox. Sandero and Logan remain available with the SCe 65 petrol engine and 5-speed manual gearbox (the most affordable offer on the market).

Optimised connectivity to meet every need

While all customers are looking for advanced onboard connectivity, not everybody has the same needs. To meet a full range of requirements, Dacia is maintaining its three-pronged offering while adding upgrades at every level on new Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan.

Media Control: an interface for the Dacia Media Control app

Standard with the essential trim level, Media Control is a multimedia system with steering wheel, controls, displaying media information and phone calls on the dashboard screen. It includes four speakers, a Bluetooth connection, a USB-C port and a mobile phone holder integrated with the dashboard.

The new interface for the Dacia Media Control free app is even more intuitive, allowing drivers to control radio/media functions and access other features from their phone screens.

Media Display: a new 10” central touch screen

Available as standard with the expression, extreme and journey trim levels (optional on essential), the Media Display system offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, along with a new 10-inch HD central touchscreen (8” previously).

Media Nav Live: also with connected navigation

Available as standard on Jogger journey, and optional on the other models with the expression and extreme trim levels, the Media Nav Live system also includes connected navigation with real-time information on traffic conditions and map updates for eight years. Media Nav Live also comes with an Arkamys 6-speaker 3D Sound System.

New comfort and safety features

To charge your mobile phone or keep it charged during wireless connection to Apple CarPlayTM/Android AutoTM, an induction charger is available for the first time on the central console of Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan. Standard on Jogger extreme and journey, it is available as an option on the other models with extreme and journey.

Customers looking for even greater driving comfort and safety can now opt for three new features:

Automatic headlights. Automatic headlights optimise night vision without dazzling other road users. The system maximises the use of high beam and automatically switches to low beam when another vehicle appears.

Automatic headlights optimise night vision without dazzling other road users. The system maximises the use of high beam and automatically switches to low beam when another vehicle appears. Multi-view camera Making easy work of low-speed manoeuvres such as parking, the central screen shows an aerial view of the vehicle and any obstacles.

Making easy work of low-speed manoeuvres such as parking, the central screen shows an aerial view of the vehicle and any obstacles. Power folding door mirrors. This feature is particularly useful for protecting door mirrors from damage when parking in narrow streets.

These three features are grouped in the Driving Pack, which is standard on Jogger journey and optional on the other models with journey and extreme.

New Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Logan all gain new driving aids meeting the latest European safety standards: automatic emergency braking (city/highway with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and motorbike detection) and driver attention alert.

Making life easier for customers, Dacia has added an ingenious “My Safety” button, providing easy access to the driver’s preferred ADAS configuration.

