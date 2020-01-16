New sales record: BMW M GmbH most successful manufacturer in its segment for the first time

The BMW M GmbH has concluded the 2019 financial year with a new sales record. 135,829 performance/high-performance automobiles were sold. Compared with the previous year, the number of newly registered BMW M automobiles increased by 32.2 percent. With this result, the BMW Group subsidiary, which has the status of an independent automobile manufacturer, assumes the leading position as the most successful company in its competitive environment. Moreover, the 2019 financial year saw a significant increase in the demand for M Sport Packages and exclusive optional equipment from BMW Individual. “We are very proud of the fact that we have been able to acquire market leadership in the performance/high-performance automobile segment for the first time in the almost 50 years of the company’s history,” says Markus Flasch, CEO of the BMW M GmbH. “This success is the result of a continuous growth strategy and shows how much BMW M, the authentic character of our products and the unique driving experience inspire performance-oriented customers all over the globe.”

The BMW M company’s record year was characterised by an unparalleled model offensive. Never before were as many new BMW M automobiles presented and brought to market within one single year. With the BMW X3 M (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 239 g/km), the BMW X4 M (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 239 g/km) and each respective Competition model, high-performance automobiles became available in the midrange Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) segment for the very first time. Furthermore, with the introduction of the BMW M8 Coupe (combined fuel consumption: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 242 – 238 g/km), the BMW M8 Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 – 10.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 246 – 241 g/km) and the corresponding Competition models, a new generation of luxury sports cars designed for the high-performance segment was launched.

Also in 2019, the USA was the most important single market. Here the number of BMW M vehicles sold increased to 44,442 units. The second most important sales market was once again Germany with 26,110 vehicles sold, followed by the UK with 17,688 units. The share of BMW M automobiles in BMW’s total sales volume has steadily increased over the past years. In the North American automobile markets, every seventh new vehicle boasting the white and blue brand logo is now a BMW M model. Frontrunner in this area is Switzerland, where BMW M automobiles already account for more than 22 percent of BMW’s total sales. In parallel with the continuously rising demand, the dealership network for BMW M automobiles has expanded by more than 90 percent during the past 5 years. In around 1,200 certified companies worldwide, specially trained employees now secure the high standards required of BMW M automobiles in terms of sales and service.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BMW Group