New safety feature from Mercedes-Benz Trucks: 10 questions and answers about Connected Traffic Warnings

The new Connected Traffic Warnings function can help improve road safety by detecting and passing on hazard warnings. If the service is available in the vehicle, Mercedes-Benz truck drivers receive current traffic events on the vehicle’s digital map or as a pop-up window in the cockpit. In addition, there are acoustic warnings ten seconds before the respective event. The module can warn of various types of danger, including accidents, fog, heavy rain, roadworks, wrong-way drivers, and slippery roads.

Stefan Engelen, Development Engineer in advanced engineering at Daimler Truck and responsible for the development of connectivity applications, answers ten questions about the new function.

1. What exactly does “Connected Traffic Warnings” entail?

Connected Traffic Warnings is a feature that is available in our new trucks via the TruckLive service. Vehicles, connected via cloud or corresponding infrastructure operators, such as the Autobahn GmbH in Germany, can warn each other of hazardous situations on the current route. This works even if they are not yet in the driver’s field of vision (e.g. behind a bend, on the crest of a hill, or in fog).

2. How does Connected Traffic Warnings work?

Based on internal signals, our service can automatically detect hazardous situations in the vehicle, such as an accident for example, and then proceeds to send this information to the Connected Traffic Warnings Cloud. This then distributes the hazard warnings to any vehicles driving in the vicinity and that are able to receive the information about the event. The hazard warning is displayed on the navigation map in the vehicle and, if the hazard is located on the current route, the driver is also alerted by a warning message in the instrument cluster and an acoustic voice message. As an additional data source, warning messages are exchanged with third-party providers, such as other vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure operators, or road construction companies.

3. What prerequisites must be satisfied?

To use this feature, the customer needs an Actros with the new Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 with navigation service and an active TruckLive contract. The hazard warning is exchanged between the vehicle and the Connected Traffic Warnings Cloud via our telematics platform, using a mobile connection.

4. For which hazardous situations is the system suitable?

The system currently warns of the following hazardous situations:

Accident

Breakdown

Roadworks

Danger spot

Emergency braking

Wrong-way drivers (self-warning/external-warning)

Heavy rain

Slippery roads

Fog

5. How does the system help to avoid accidents or reduce the consequences of accidents?

The system can warn the driver at an early stage of hazardous situations that are not yet in their field of vision, for example because they are just behind the next crest or bend. The driver can therefore proactively adjust to the situation and drive more safely and economically, ideally avoiding emergency braking.

6. Who was involved in the product creation process?

An interdisciplinary, global team consisting of colleagues from advanced engineering and vehicle development enabled us to put together a series product. The entire team is working hard to develop further applications following this initial milestone.

7. Does Connected Traffic Warnings work with vehicles from other manufacturers?

The system is open and compatible with other vehicle manufacturers. Roadworks on highways are also integrated via the connection of infrastructure operators, such as Autobahn GmbH, for example.

8. Is this already available for competitors/cars?

To our knowledge, we are the first truck manufacturer to offer such a system. Comparable systems are already widespread in cars. We share the hazard information with them.

9. What possibilities will the system enable in the future?

Early information about hazardous areas on the road enables many opportunities to further advance the vision of accident-free driving. In this way, we can better prepare drivers and vehicles for the hazard and at best, avoid emergency braking.

10. How much does it all cost?

The use of the Connected Traffic Warning System is included in the price of the navigation system for 3 years. After this, there is the option for an annual extension.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck