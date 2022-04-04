New rooftop air conditioner from Webasto

Thermomanagement expert Webasto is expanding its range of rooftop air conditioners for caravans and motorhomes with its new Cool Top Trail 28

Thermomanagement expert Webasto is expanding its range of rooftop air conditioners for caravans and motorhomes with its new Cool Top Trail 28. The model offers a cooling capacity of 2.8 kilowatts and is suitable for vehicles of up to 8.5 meters in length. It is extremely compact with external dimensions of 85.5 x 65.7 x 21.5 centimeters (L x W x H), allowing flexible installation on the vehicle’s roof. The unit’s housing is made of UV-stabilized polypropylene, making it extremely robust yet lightweight, at just 35.5 kilograms.

The unit is impressively efficient thanks to the generously dimensioned heat exchangers, as the high cooling capacity is delivered at a low current consumption of only five amps. An additional heat pump function also allows it to output up to 2.6 kilowatts of heat. Alongside cooling and heating the unit offers several additional features like dehumidification, timer and sleep functions.

The Cool Top Trail 28 fits in perfectly with Webasto’s range of rooftop air conditioners. In addition to the new unit, systems already exist with cooling capacities of 2.0, 2.4, 3.4 and 3.5 kilowatts. This allows everyone to select the optimum capacity for their vehicle size and the temperatures in their preferred travel region.

Originally developed for Australia’s hot climate, these parking coolers reliably deliver greater comfort for the whole interior of a motorhome or caravan. All Cool Top Trail air conditioning units have a wide range of applications for outdoor temperatures between -5 and +50 degrees Celsius. They are especially quiet, allowing them to provide a pleasant temperature and calm environment – not only at night.

The air conditioning units are supplied with a mounting frame for roof apertures of 40 x 40 centimeters. This means that they fit precisely into existing rooflight cut-outs, which are normally exactly this size. An alternative adapter frame is available as an accessory for use of smaller 36 x 36 centimeter cut-outs.

An easy-to-use remote control allows all of the air conditioning unit functions to be accessed from the dining area, seat or bed. Air distribution can be modified as required by setting the outlet louvers correspondingly.

SOURCE: Webasto