New roles in Automobili Lamborghini’s international commercial organization

The Sant’Agata Bolognese company announces a number of rotations and a new arrival, bolstering its global presence and championing in-house talent

Automobili Lamborghini has announced new appointments in its global organization. The changes will see key in-house figures engaging in a process of growth and strategic rotation between the main markets worldwide. The new set-up reflects the brand’s international vision and its commitment to bringing out the best in its human capital, promoting internal mobility and the development of skills with an increasingly global outlook.

The new appointments are part of an internal reorganization process that aims to ensure continuity, make the most of resources and consolidate the company’s leadership in its target markets.

The new appointments:

Andrea Cavedagni , who has been with Lamborghini since 2017 and previously served as Head of UK, the third biggest market in the world for deliveries, takes on the role of Head of AREA North, Americas . Based in Toronto, he will be at the helm of a strategic area for the company.

, who has been with Lamborghini since 2017 and previously served as Head of UK, the third biggest market in the world for deliveries, takes on the role of . Based in Toronto, he will be at the helm of a strategic area for the company. Davide Sfrecola , who joined Lamborghini in 2016 and, after serving as Head of Japan, which has become the third biggest global market on his watch, will take over from Cavedagni as Head of UK .

, who joined Lamborghini in 2016 and, after serving as Head of Japan, which has become the third biggest global market on his watch, will take over from Cavedagni as . Paolo Sartori , who has been with the company since 2016 and formerly Head of Middle East and Africa, is appointed Head of Japan , taking his experience to a key region for the brand.

, who has been with the company since 2016 and formerly Head of Middle East and Africa, is appointed , taking his experience to a key region for the brand. Alessio Soligo , who has been with Lamborghini since 2015 and is currently Sales Area Manager South Europe, will take on the role of Head of Middle East and Africa, with the goal of continuing the region’s growth trajectory.

, who has been with Lamborghini since 2015 and is currently Sales Area Manager South Europe, will take on the role of with the goal of continuing the region’s growth trajectory. Gaetano Santoro, who has been with Lamborghini since 2010, succeeds Soligo as Sales Area Manager South Europe, drawing on the experience he has built in various areas of the business.

In addition to these internal recruitments, there is a new arrival in the shape of Nidhi Kaistha, who has been appointed as Head of India. Kaistha has a solid background in the automotive industry, with significant international experience.

Automobili Lamborghini’s global commercial organization is further strengthened by the new management structure, which also demonstrates how the company’s dynamic professional environment offers its team international challenges and growth opportunities, underlining the value of its people and its internal mobility culture.

SOURCE: Lamborghini